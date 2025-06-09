The Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday warned officials of strict action for delays and negligence in handling court cases. The direction came after a recent incident prompted serious remarks from the court accusing the department of disobedience and “mocking the judicial process”. Delhi: PWD pulls up engineers over court case lapses

An office memorandum issued by PWD’s personnel director highlights how repeated failure by officials to act promptly in legal matters has drawn the ire of the judiciary. The latest trigger was a case where a personal appearance order was issued against the “PWD head”, wherein the court observed that “PWD by continuously showing disobedience is trying to make mockery of the court.”

“This is a matter of grave concern. Despite clear instructions issued earlier, we’re still seeing lapses in coordination, delayed action, and missing representation in courts, which puts government interests at risk,” an official said.

The order recalls instructions issued to all executive engineers in January this year, which had flagged similar issues. The earlier note had highlighted instances of adverse court orders due to lack of proper defense, delayed filings, and failure to submit affidavits or appear during hearings. In some cases, PWD was not even represented, despite ongoing litigation.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by PWD, executive engineers have to report the details of any legal challenge immediately and send monthly updates to their senior officers. Superintending and chief engineers have been asked to regularly monitor all court matters and ensure timely communication and preparation.

The PWD has asserted that any further violation will be viewed seriously and that accountability will lie with the officers concerned. The memorandum, approved by the engineer-in-chief, has been circulated to all officials.