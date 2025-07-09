Delhi PWD set to revamp Thyagraj stadium ahead of para athletic championship

The Delhi government is planning to revamp the Thyagraj stadium in south Delhi’s INA for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championship which will be held from September 27 to October 5 this year, officials said on Tuesday. The stadium was a venue fornetball during the 2010 Commonwealth Games and is now also used for several government events. (PTI)

The championship will be hosted by Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, and Thyagraj Sports Complex is likely to be one of the venues. However, it is not clear if the stadium will be used for training purposes or any competitions. The Public Works Department (PWD) will be undertaking these upgradation works over a month’s time, with an overall cost estimate of around ₹11 crore.

Notably, the stadium was a venue fornetball during the 2010 Commonwealth Games and is now also used for several government events.

These upgradation works include re-laying of the synthetic tracks, improving power backups, new sports equipment, changing rooms, common areas as well as structural upgrades to the entry gates, officials said.

A government official said that around ₹6.43 crore will be spent on relaying of top layer on existing synthetic athletic track for which bids have been invited and the project is likely to be executed in the next month. “This will entail removal of top layer, earth work in excavation and dismantling of pavement to prepare the base. Around 7,300sqm of synthetic track will be removed and fresh layers will be paved,” an official added.

The PWD upgradation report, also seen by HT mentioned that the new terracotta coloured synthetic track will be atleast 4mm thick and made up of formulated high resilience synthetic rubber granules. “It will be preceded by surface preparation through grinding and removal of loose spots and verification of slope in accordance with World Athletics standards,” the report adds. Another ₹50.53 lakh will be spent on upgradation of the power back up UPS system comprising two 300 kilovolt-ampere (KVA) systems.

Besides, the agency will also install discuss and hammer throwing cage with ring nets at ₹10.7 lakh, ₹4.75 lakh track kerbing aluminium set, two sets of pole vault box collar, short put throwing infra with braces, jump hurdle barriers, take off board system for long jump and triple jump, among others. The PWD will spend around ₹3.7 crore on the structural upgrades including new common areas, changing rooms and sensor equipped facilities for wash rooms and waiting areas.

During a spot check on Monday, HT found that the stadium is used by hundreds of school children, including some professional athletes for training. After continuous use over the last 15 years, several parts of the running track have worn off with depressions visible around the starting areas. Athletes also complained of uneven surfaces, sunken patches and depressions in some spots. Several low lying parts also have accumulated water.

Raj Kumar, a sports coach who trains children in the stadium, said the tracks have worn off. “Mostly, school children now come to practice here, especially in the evening shifts. The track is no longer of international quality. We have been told that a brand new stadium will be available after the athletic event. It is a much needed revamp,” he added.

Constructed over an area of 16.5 acres with a seating capacity of 5,883 persons, the Thyagaraj Sports Complex is named after the 18th century Telugu composer Thyagaraja.