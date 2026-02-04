Delhi PWD to seek ₹1,200 crore Central aid for expanding roads

The Public Works Department (PWD) will seek around ₹1,200 crore as Central assistance under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) in 2026-27 for large-scale strengthening and expansion of the Capital’s road network, Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Verma said on Tuesday. Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

He said the Union government’s allocations in the past have reflected its focus on infrastructure-led growth and its close coordination between the Centre and the Capital. He said it is expected to continue this year as well as per the Centre’s promise earlier.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Verma described the Union Budget 2026–27, unveiled on Sunday, as a “next-generation budget” that prioritises long-term nation building over short-term gains, while giving fresh momentum to Delhi’s development.

“In the current financial year, the PWD received ₹803 crore for road development. For 2026-27, we will be seeking Central assistance of around ₹1,200 crore under CRIF to upgrade and expand key road corridors across the city,” he said.

A total of over 140 road and flyover works were sanctioned under this 2025-26 CRIF allocation, covering every major district of Delhi this year, that is expected to increase in the coming financial year. Officials said that the department plans to revamp an additional 600 km of roads in the coming financial year.

The enhanced support is expected to improve road quality, ease traffic congestion and significantly enhance commuter safety, the minister said. “This additional Central backing will allow us to take up major road strengthening works, address long-pending bottlenecks and improve last-mile connectivity in several parts of Delhi.”

The minister also underlined that Delhi, as the national capital, is now witnessing faster execution of infrastructure projects due to improved coordination between the Centre and the city government. Several long-pending works, he said, are moving ahead after years of delays.

“Earlier, Delhi’s development was repeatedly blocked by political confrontation. Today, work is happening with focus, transparency and speed,” Verma said.

On governance reforms, Verma said the past 11 months have brought stability and accountability to the administration, enabling stalled projects to restart and public services to improve. He maintained that despite global economic uncertainties, India remains firmly on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

Linking Delhi’s infrastructure push with the broader economic direction set by the Union Budget, Verma said the budget reflects global confidence in India’s economy. He cited the recent reduction of tariffs on Indian goods by the US to 18% as an indicator of growing international trust.

“This clearly proves that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is a strong and reliable global economic force. Our exporters will benefit, investments will rise, and new opportunities will open across sectors,” he said.

Verma said the budget is aligned with the government’s vision of building a developed India by 2047, with Delhi playing a central role in that journey.