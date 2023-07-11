As heavy rain pounds Delhi, 20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at airport: Report

Delhi airport on Sunday witnessed a major disruption to flight operations after heavy rains lashed the national capital. At least 20 flights were cancelled and 120 delayed, including departures and arrivals, the Business Standard reported. Passengers at Terminal 3 of the New Delhi airport. (Hindustan Times)

The cancelled flights included those operating between Delhi and Dharamshala, Shimla and Leh, cities which were also battered by the monsoon showers.

Nearly 12 SpiceJet aircrafts flying from Delhi-Dharamshala and Delhi-Leh ceased to function, while Vistara flights on Delhi-Leh and Leh-Delhi routes also remained suspended on Sunday.

The delays resulted in chaos at the airport as passengers were left stranded and annoyed. Of the total 140 affected aircrafts, 55 were of IndiGo’s, the airline which takes up 40 per cent of Delhi airport flight traffic. Passengers of Air India flights also bore the brunt of the incessant rain in North India as 27 flights were cancelled.

The Delhi airport, the busiest in India, is yet to issue a statement in the matter. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 1,155 commercial passenger flights were scheduled to fly from Delhi on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an ‘orange alert’ in Delhi as the Yamuna River's water level crossed the danger mark. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in the Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters - slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

While torrential rain has been pounding the Delhi-NCR region for the past few days causing flooding and disruption to normal life, the IMD has predicted six more days of rainfall. However, it added that the intensity of the rains will start reducing.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant governor (LG) V K Saxena blamed the lack of preparations for the waterlogging in Delhi over the weekend as he took stock of the situation on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON