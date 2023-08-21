News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi rain: Weather body predicts light showers for today

Delhi rain: Weather body predicts light showers for today

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 21, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Delhi rain: The national capital has recorded above normal rainfall in the last four months.

Delhi may witness light rain on Monday though high humidity is expected to cause inconvenience to city residents.

Commuters out during Heavy rain at Jaswant Singh Road near India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The city may record light rain over the next two days as well, but it won't have a significant impact on the temperatures, an official at the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi has recorded above normal rainfall in the last four months and the cumulative precipitation this year so far has already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall this month being 85 per cent less than normal.

Sign out