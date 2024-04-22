Delhi, Rajasthan asked to eliminate stubble burning this season, neighbouring states to change action plan

The commission for air quality management (CAQM) in NCR directed Delhi and Rajasthan to make efforts to eliminate stubble burning completely this year and neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to make changes to their stubble burning action plans, seeking web-based monitoring of all machines distributed to manage stubble locally. Last year, Delhi logged five farm fires and Rajasthan recorded 1,775 farm fires. (HT Archive)

It also called for a detailed road map to manage in situ and off-site stubble residue. The directions were issued in an order dated April 12, following a meeting with all states concerned on March 15 that approved changes to state-wise action plans and approved.

“Now therefore, in view of the compelling need to control air pollution from burning of paddy straw, the commission hereby directs the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to effectively implement the respective revised action plans, in letter and spirit, to ensure complete elimination of paddy stubble burning during 2024,” CAQM said.

In 2023 winter harvest season from September to November — when farm fires in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh impact air quality across the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi and Punjab — there were 36,663 farm fires. However, they were down from 49,922 farm fires logged the previous year.

In 2023, there were 2,303 farm fires in Haryana, down from 3,661 the previous year. Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,996 farm fires, up from 3,017 fires logged the previous year.

The revised plan sought complete mapping of all identified means of paddy stubble management and a review of all available machines to manage stubble at all custom hiring centres (CHCs) or farm banks.

“States need to augment the number of CHCs too and ensure availability of appropriate resources. There should be IT or web-based monitoring mechanisms instituted for utilization of machines in CHCs or farm banks, in addition to surveillance by village or block level teams and officers,” said CAQM.

It set a deadline of August 2024 for all states to procure new crop residue management (CRM) machines.

With regard to the directions to Delhi and Rajasthan to contain all farm fires, it said: “GNCT of Delhi and the state government of Rajasthan shall also make every effort towards totally eliminating paddy stubble burning incidents during the harvest season.”

It sought monthly reports on action taken in line with the new timelines.

Last year, Delhi logged five farm fires and Rajasthan recorded 1,775 farm fires.

In 2021, the Centre constituted the CAQM in NCR as an apex watchdog to enforce air pollution control measures in the region, especially stopping burning of paddy crop residue in northern states. Punjab, Haryana and UP have been implementing state-level action plans since 2021, on the directions of CAQM.