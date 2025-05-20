Menu Explore
Delhi: Ramjas College professor ‘bound by law,’ probe on in Pocso case

ByHemani Bhandari
May 20, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Delhi Police confirm a DU professor is legally bound in a sexual assault case involving a minor student; investigation nearing completion.

Twelve days after Delhi Police registered a case against a Delhi University (DU) professor for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student, investigators working on the case confirmed on Monday that the accused has been “bound down by law” and the probe is nearing completion.

Following student protests in January 2024, the professor resigned on January 8 and was suspended from teaching for six weeks. (Representational image)
Following student protests in January 2024, the professor resigned on January 8 and was suspended from teaching for six weeks. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed the legal action, which requires the professor to appear before investigators or court whenever summoned. Banthia refrained from sharing further details as the investigation in the case in underway.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged on May 7 under sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and sections 74 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 79 (words or gestures to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to a police officer aware of the case details.

“The professor complied with our notice to join the investigation and has been legally bound to participate in further proceedings,” the police officer cited above said.

The officer, who asked not to be identified, added that investigators have recorded the victim’s statement before a magistrate and are awaiting the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) report before filing a chargesheet.

The case stems from a December 2023 complaint filed by a Ramjas College student alleging sexual harassment by the professor on December 2. Members of the college student union had said that this wasn’t the first complaint against the teacher, with at least three prior allegations, including a major 2021 case that was withdrawn.

Following student protests in January 2024, the professor resigned on January 8 and was suspended from teaching for six weeks.

While unavailable for comment on recent developments, in December 2024, he had denied any wrongdoing and said that the case is a “conspiracy” linked to disagreements with colleagues over academic issues.

“The Internal Complaints Committee has advised that the professor stay off campus and refrain from teaching while the inquiry is under way,” Ramjas College principal Ajay Kumar Arora told HT. “The ICC will submit its final report once proceedings are complete,” Arora said, declining to comment on any police action.

