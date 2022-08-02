Delhi records 1,506 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 10.63%
Delhi reported 1,506 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily count of infections since June 26 when the city logged 1,819 cases, data from the Delhi government’s daily bulletin showed. On Monday, the Capital recorded 822 cases of the viral disease.
Tuesday’s cases came at a positivity rate of 10.63% as the city conducted a total of 14,165 tests. It was the second consecutive day when the test positivity rate was over 10%. On Monday, the metric was recorded at a six-month high of 11.41%. To be sure, the city conducted only 7,205 tests on Sunday -- the data that is reflected in the bulletin a day later.
On Tuesday, three people also succumbed to Covid-19 infection, according to the government data.
Senior officials from the Delhi government’s health department said on Tuesday that the administration was monitoring the Covid case count in the Capital closely, and district authorities have been directed to ensure that there are enough testing camps set up across the city to ensure early detection of cases.
“We are in constant touch with the district administrations and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have asked the districts and the police to tighten vigilance and ensure that people are following Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded public places,” said a senior health department official who asked not to be named.
The government bulletin also showed that of the 9405 dedicated Covid hospital beds, only 353 were occupied as of Tuesday, and 9052 beds were vacant.
Health experts suggested that people must follow Covid appropriate behaviour, and also take their booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to stay safe.
HT had reported that the current spike in Covid cases is largely being steered by Omicron’s BA.2.75 sub-variant. Genome sequencing data of the city shows that BA.2.75 was the most dominant strain in Delhi, followed by BA.2.76 and BA.5, scientists said.
“The BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron is definitely more transmissible as compared to BA.1 and BA.2. However, there is no evidence of it being more dangerous than the other two variants. With less severe infection, the number of anti-bodies that a patient’s body makes also reduces. That is why we are seeing so many re-infections since Omicron,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR.
Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment
A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University, on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government. As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.
Govt coffers open for promoting sportspersons: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government has kept its coffers open for the development of sports and promotion of sportspersons. “Approval has been given for appointment of medal winners in the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games as gazetted officers in the state government services,” he said. The CM further said the state government will give big prize money to medal winners in international sports events.
Man held at Delhi airport while trying to smuggle out foreign currency
An Indian man was nabbed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) by the Central Industrial Security Force while trying to smuggle out foreign currency valued at ₹15.5 lakh by concealing it in spice boxes and between papad packets, officials said. CISF said the incident was reported around 5am Tuesday, when the passenger, who was bound for Bangkok by a Vistara flight was singled out for thorough checking, based on his suspicious behaviour.
Swine flu cases spiked in July; don’t panic, say doctors
Swine flu cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed an upward trend in July. Mumbai reported 105 H1N1 cases last month against 21 in July 2021, data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. July's figures have also by a long shot surpassed those in the entire last two years – 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020. Thane city recorded 117 cases while Navi Mumbai saw 16 cases in July.
Two arrested for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi
The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested two persons in connection with a murder in Khajuri Khas area on Sunday afternoon. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Khajuri Khas police station received a call on Sunday afternoon informing them that some men had stabbed a person on the road leading from Sherpur Chowk towards Tukmirpur.
