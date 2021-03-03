IND USA
A senior citizen gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi records 240 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, infection tally nears 640,000

In the last 10 days, beginning Feb 22, and including latest figures, Delhi has recorded 200 or more daily cases of coronavirus on six days. Its latest spike was from 68,831 tests, a positivity rate of nearly 35%.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:00 PM IST

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 240 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a day after 217 new infections were detected in the city, taking its infection tally to 639,921, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. This is the second time in two days that there has been a spike of over 200 new cases in Delhi, after 197 and 175 infections were recorded on February 28 and March 1 respectively.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

There were 196 fresh recoveries from the viral disease in the capital city, taking total recoveries to 627,423 or 98.04% of the infection tally, the bulletin showed. The virus claimed three more lives, as the death toll rose to 10,914 or 1.70% of total cases, according to the bulletin. On Tuesday, there was no death in Delhi due to Covid-19.

Active cases, meanwhile, reached 1,584, up from 1,543 a day ago, and are 0.24% of the overall tally. The capital’s latest positive cases were from 68,831 samples tested for coronavirus, a positivity rate of nearly 35%; the 175 infections recorded on Monday were from 39,733 tests or a positivity rate of 0.44%, the highest here since January 15.

Also Read | Test positivity rate highest in 45 days; Delhi adds 175 Covid-19 cases

The bulletin puts total tests for coronavirus in Delhi at 12,555,887, including those from Wednesday, when, it showed, 44,886 RT-PCR and 23,945 rapid antigen tests were conducted.

In the last 10 days, beginning Feb 22, and including latest figures, Delhi has recorded 200 or more daily Covid-19 cases on six days, between Feb 24-27 and then on March 2 and 3. On Feb 22, 23 and 28, and March 1, there were less than 200 new infections, including 128 and 145 on the former two days, respectively. The number of daily deaths has been below five throughout this period.

Also Read | Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

Delhi has managed to avoid the resurgence in the pandemic that the state of Maharashtra has witnessed. The western state, whose tally of nearly 2.18 million cases is the highest in the country by a long way, saw 9,855 new infections and 42 related deaths on Wednesday. Its death toll is at 52,280.

SC panel inspects Metro Phase 4 sites to see if trees can be saved

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on Wednesday conducted the first round of inspections of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction, after a petition was filed before the Delhi high court to save over 11,000 trees that are proposed to be felled to make way for the new corridors
Court grants bail to five arrested for violence on R-Day

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:42 PM IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to five persons, including a class 10 student, arrested in connection with the violence at Nangloi Chowk during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day
Covid-19 cases reported among students, parents urge schools to hold online exams

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:42 PM IST
In light of Covid-19 cases being reported among school-going children, school administrators are taking extra precautions to ensure student safety as parents are now apprehensive about sending children to school
Five held for violence and rioting in Mukundpur in outer Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST
After a video of mob rioting and firing in the air in outer Delhi’s Mukundpur surfaced on social media on Tuesday, police arrested five men on Wednesday and said the violence was perpetrated by a group of men to intimidate and dissuade their rivals in a plot dispute
220 acre Bharat Vandana park in Dwarka sub-city gets green clearance

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Spread over 220 acres of verdant greenery in Dwarka sub-city, Bharat Vandana park is being developed as a major tourist destination by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
AAP wins four of 5 municipal wards in by-polls, BJP draws a blank while Cong wins one

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST
: A year ahead of elections to Delhi’s municipal corporations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won four out of five wards in civic bypolls held on February 28, while the Congress bagged one seat, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been the ruling party in the three MCDs for 14 years now, drew a blank
National Book Trust editor booked for sexual assault on woman

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Rubin D’Cruz, the editor of the Malayalam department of the National Book Trust (NBT), has been booked after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at his home in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday
In the by-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five seats. It also won the Shalimar Bagh North constituency which was earlier held by the BJP. (PTI PHOTO).
After losing lone seat, BJP downplays performance in Delhi local body polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • In the by-elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five seats. It also won the Shalimar Bagh North constituency which was earlier held by the BJP.
Court reunites man with his two dogs, says ‘unjustified to deprive of companionship’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:12 PM IST
A Delhi court has handed back the custody of two golden retriever dogs to their owner saying it would be “unjustified to deprive him of the companionship and custody of his pets”, which were taken away by an NGO and the city police alleging that the animals were being mistreated by their owner
Representative Image (HT Photo)
Department of Telecom brings down 140 illegal mobile signal boosters in Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Raids were conducted between February 18 and 24 in several parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Hauz Khas and Nehru Place, DoT Wireless Monitoring Organisation Engineer Incharge Devendra Kumar Rai, said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates after emerging victorious during counting day of five bye-elections the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in New Delhi, Wednesday,(Photos by Amal KS)
People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The AAP on Wednesday won four out of five civic wards in Delhi bypoll, the Congress won one while the BJP drew blank.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates after emerging victorious in five bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in New Delhi, on March 3. (PTI)
People unhappy with them: Kejriwal on BJP’s performance in Delhi civic bypolls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Of the five wards that went to poll, AAP won four. They are: Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh North under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation; and Trilokpuri East and Kalyanpuri under the East Corporation
AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi MCD election results 2021: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress bags Chauhan Banger

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:53 PM IST
The BJP, which is the ruling part in the three civic bodies for the past 14 years, didn’t win any seat. The bypolls are seen as the precursor to municipal elections scheduled next year. Political parties admit that the result will set the tone for the upcoming elections
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi MCD bypolls: Early trends show AAP leading in 4 seats, Cong in 1

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:42 AM IST
While just eight rounds of votes have been counted so far, the BJP, which is the ruling party in all three corporations, is trailing on four seats where AAP is leading
