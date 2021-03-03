Delhi records 240 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, infection tally nears 640,000
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 240 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a day after 217 new infections were detected in the city, taking its infection tally to 639,921, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. This is the second time in two days that there has been a spike of over 200 new cases in Delhi, after 197 and 175 infections were recorded on February 28 and March 1 respectively.
There were 196 fresh recoveries from the viral disease in the capital city, taking total recoveries to 627,423 or 98.04% of the infection tally, the bulletin showed. The virus claimed three more lives, as the death toll rose to 10,914 or 1.70% of total cases, according to the bulletin. On Tuesday, there was no death in Delhi due to Covid-19.
Active cases, meanwhile, reached 1,584, up from 1,543 a day ago, and are 0.24% of the overall tally. The capital’s latest positive cases were from 68,831 samples tested for coronavirus, a positivity rate of nearly 35%; the 175 infections recorded on Monday were from 39,733 tests or a positivity rate of 0.44%, the highest here since January 15.
The bulletin puts total tests for coronavirus in Delhi at 12,555,887, including those from Wednesday, when, it showed, 44,886 RT-PCR and 23,945 rapid antigen tests were conducted.
In the last 10 days, beginning Feb 22, and including latest figures, Delhi has recorded 200 or more daily Covid-19 cases on six days, between Feb 24-27 and then on March 2 and 3. On Feb 22, 23 and 28, and March 1, there were less than 200 new infections, including 128 and 145 on the former two days, respectively. The number of daily deaths has been below five throughout this period.
Delhi has managed to avoid the resurgence in the pandemic that the state of Maharashtra has witnessed. The western state, whose tally of nearly 2.18 million cases is the highest in the country by a long way, saw 9,855 new infections and 42 related deaths on Wednesday. Its death toll is at 52,280.
