Delhi records max temp of 29.7 deg C, partly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday

New Delhi, The national capital has witnessed a gradual rise in daytime temperature as the city's base station in Safdarjung recorded maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, as opposed to 29.5 on Sunday, according to the IMD data. New Delhi, India – March 23, 2026: A view of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha under cloudy skies during morning rain in New Delhi, India, on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Other parts of the national capital saw subdued daytime temperatures. Palam recorded a high of 28.4 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ridge registered 28.6 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ayanagar also reported a maximum of 29.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department , partly cloudy sky is expected on Tuesday in the city. The expected minimum temperature is 17, and the maximum is 30 degrees Celsius for Tuesday.

The city experienced relatively milder conditions through the day, with intermittent cloud cover and light rain in some areas keeping the heat in check. Light showers were recorded at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road , while Palam and Ridge saw minimal rainfall.

Earlier during the day, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. Other stations reported similar trends, with Palam at 17.6 degrees Celsius and Lodhi Road at 17.7 degrees Celsius. The Ridge area recorded a cooler night at 16.1 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels in the evening stood at 54 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index being clocked at 133 . It is likely to remain in the same category for the next few days, according to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board , an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.