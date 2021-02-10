Delhi records no Covid death since May 2020: Key points

No fresh Covid-19 death was recorded in the national capital on Tuesday for the first time since May 11, 2020. Here is what we know about the pandemic in Delhi and the fight against it:

• Delhi has experienced three waves of infections with the latest one in November being the deadliest.

• A total of 10,882 people have died of Covid in the city since the death of a 69-year-old woman from Janakpuri was reported on March 13, 2020.

• The highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day (8,593) was recorded on November 11, 2020.

• On November 18, 2020, the city recorded the highest number of single-day deaths (131).

• The numbers have been improving since then.

• Hundred new cases on Tuesday were reported from 56,410 tests conducted the previous day.

• They took the case tally to 636,260, but active cases were down to 1,052.

• The day’s positivity rate (confirmed infections among tests conducted) dipped to 0.18%.

• It was 15.33% on November 15,2020 – the highest since June 27,2020 (15.37%)—and has been on a decline since.

• New deaths usually reflect infections that took place three-four weeks ago.

• Delhi was one of the earliest hot spots in India’s Covid-19 outbreak.

• It is the only region in the country that has reported three distinct waves of infections.

• The first started in mid-June last year and peaked when the seven-day average of daily cases touched around 3,400 in the last week of June.

• This receded by the end of July, 2020 when it dropped to around 1,000 daily cases.

• The second wave started at the end of August, 2020, rising until mid-September, when average daily cases touched 4,174 for the week ending September 17, 2020.

• This again dropped to 2,574 in the week ending October 9, 2020, before the onset of the third wave.

• The third wave raged through October and November, 2020.

• Delhi recorded 96 Covid-19 cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily count stood below the 100-mark.

• On Friday and Sunday, two deaths were reported in the national capital, same as on February 2.