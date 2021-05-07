Delhi records slight rise in new Covid-19 cases, deaths

The capital on Friday recorded 19,832 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reporting a marginal spike compared to the 19,133 cases reported on Thursday. The positivity rate in the Capital also dropped to 24.92%. Delhi reported 341 deaths on Friday pushing the toll to 18,739, according to a medical bulletin released by the Delhi government. The total number of cases in Delhi reached 1,292,867 on Friday.

Delhi had recorded 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday and 25,219 on Saturday. This is the fourth time this week that the Capital recorded less than 20,000 cases. The rise in the number of cases comes in the backdrop of increased testing. Delhi had conducted 78,780 tests between May 5 to May 6 while it conducted 79,593 tests between May 6 to May 7. The bulletin showed that out of the total number of tests 65,663 tests were RTPCR tests. The capital currently has 91,035 active cases of Covid-19.

The case fatality rate in Delhi remained at 1.45%. The city saw a marginal spike in the number of deaths. Delhi reported 335 deaths on Wednesday, 311 deaths on Wednesday, 338 deaths on Tuesday, 448 deaths on Monday, the highest so far since the onset of the pandemic; 407 deaths on Sunday, 412 deaths on Saturday and 375 deaths on Friday.

Delhi reported 19,085 recoveries which pushed the tally of recovered people to above 1.183 million.