Delhi records warmest day of season at 39.4°C

The mercury continued to glide up the scale on Friday as the Capital recorded its highest maximum so far this season — 39.4 degrees Celsius (°C) — three degrees above normal, as a hot summer made steady inroads over the northwest region. IMD predicted a western disturbance may influence the region over the weekend, leading to a dip in the maximum. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

However, weather officials said respite is around the corner with a western disturbance set to influence northwest India and bring light rain combined with gusty winds of up to 50km/hour over the weekend.

The minimum temperature was capped at 21.7°C, a degree above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for Saturday and Sunday and said that the maximum temperature will likely drop to 33°C by Sunday.

“The western disturbance will begin to influence Delhi NCR towards Saturday evening or late night, with gusty winds and light rain likely. The main activity is likely on Sunday during the day,” said an IMD official, adding that isolated parts of the Capital may receive a drizzle on Monday too.

IMD’s seven-day forecast shows that even though the impact of the western disturbance will weaken by Monday, strong surface winds are expected to continue to course through the region, which might not allow mercury to touch 40°C during this spell, it said.

“Wind speeds of 20-30 km/hour are expected between Tuesday and Thursday. The maximum will start rising gradually again, but will oscillate between 35 and 37°C as high wind speed will prevent the maximum from rising sharply,” the official said, adding that the minimum could touch 23°C over the weekend due to cloudy skies.