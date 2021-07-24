Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, second time within 1 week

Delhi on Saturday recorded zero deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), second time since the onset of the second wave. The Capital reported 66 fresh cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.09% according to data released by the Delhi government. Delhi conducted 76,308 tests in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded zero deaths on July 18. The city recorded 51 cases on that day. Before the second wave, the city reported zero deaths on March 2. With 66 fresh cases, Delhi has recorded over 1.43 million cases. The death toll in the city stood at 25,041. The case fatality rate stood at 1.74%. Delhi currently has 587 active cases.

Delhi has vaccinated 36,184 people in the last 24 hours. At least 15,730 people received their first dose while 20, 454 people received their second dose. At least 9.58 million people have been vaccinated so far out of which 7.25 million people have received their first dose and 2.33 million people have received both doses.

Owing to the reduction in the number of new cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued orders allowing cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50% capacity starting from Monday. It has also allowed Delhi metro to operate at 100% capacity. DTC and cluster buses can also operate with 100% capacity. Weddings and funerals can now have 100 people and restaurants are allowed upto 50% seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.