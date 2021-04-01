Delhi registers sharp spike in daily Covid-19 tally, reports 2,790 new cases in last 24 hours

Delhi entered April with a huge spike in the number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, with the national Capital reporting 2,790 fresh infections and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike this year as the last time, the daily spike crossed the 2,500-mark was in December 2020.

The number of recoveries reported in the last 24 hours is 1,121, as per the Delhi health bulletin. The capital is among the top 10 states that have been reporting an upward trajectory in the number of fresh cases reported in 24 hours.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

Amid the rise in the number of cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has scheduled an urgent meeting on Friday with health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials concerned to assess the Covid-19 situation and enhance public health measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The target of the number of daily Covid-19 tests for identification of the virus has been increased to as many as 80,000, news agency PTI reported, quoting a statement from the chief minister' office.

A total of 78,073 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Out of which more than 47,000 were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and over 31,000 were rapid antigen tests.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the Union territory has increased to 3.57 per cent with an active caseload in the city amounting to 10,498. The year began for Delhi with a positivity rate of less than 1 per cent.

The total number of containment zones in the capital stands at 2,183, with more than 5,600 people getting treatment in home isolation, the health bulletin data showed.

India on Thursday reported a huge jump in the number of new Covid-19 cases as it logged more than 72,000 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest spike of this year.