Delhi reports 1,009 new Covid cases, one death; positivity rate 5.70%
Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,009 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 18,70,692, while the positivity rate stood at 5.70 per cent, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient died during this period, while 314 were discharged. The cumulative count of deaths and recoveries have climbed to 26,161 and 18,41,890 respectively, the cumulative case fatality rate is at 1.4%. The active cases in the national capital have also surged to 2,641, compared to 1,947 on Tuesday.
Wednesday's tally is 377 more than that of Tuesday's when the city registered 632 infections. The health bulletin also said 17,701 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which included 9,581 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 8,120 rapid antigen tests. Nearly 1,600 infected patients are in home isolation and 54 are hospitalised.
Authorities have vaccinated 34,056 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours and Delhi's overall vaccination coverage is nearing 3.30 crore. Of the total doses administered, 5,73,210 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.
Fresh cases in Delhi have been surging for the last several days, stoking fears of another wave of the pandemic.
However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government said on Wednesday that the situation is fully under control.
"The government has arranged an adequate number of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines although hospitalisations are very low," government officials told news agency PTI as they held a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
As a precautionary measure, the government again made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and a fine of ₹500 will be charged in case this rule is violated.
Authorities have been ordered to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in Delhi.
It was also decided after the DDMA meeting that offline classes will continue in schools, but the management has to ensure strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.
"Schools will not be closed and will continue with offline classes. Schools have been asked to report all cases to the education department and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is constantly monitoring the situation in schools," another official told PTI on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, doctors said the cases are expected to surge in the coming days. However, they said the current trends are not concerning as most of the cases are mild and due to the Omicron XE variant, PTI further reported.
"The variant has more transmissibility but is causing mild infection. It is causing upper respiratory infection and not alower respiratory infection," PTI quoted said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community Medicine, Safdurjung hospital, as saying.
The doctors said as the cases rise, there will be some increase in the mortality and hospitalisation rate, but it will not go beyond control.
"People must remain vigilant. There will be an increase in cases but it will not go beyond control," Dr Abhinav Guliani, a pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told the news agency.
-
Mamata woos industry leaders at investment meet. Then a quick swipe at Centre
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wooed investors at a big-ticket business summit in state capital Kolkata on Wednesday, telling them that the state, which lost 75 lakh man-days due to industrial action when the previous Left Front government was in power, has not lost a single day after she came to power. The chief minister also outlined eight pillars of development that include a focus on infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.
-
Sassoon, BJMC reported zero Covid positive cases in its samples since March 10
As Delhi, Haryana and NCR continue to report a spike in Covid-19 cases, Pune's BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital has been reporting zero new cases among all the Covid-19 tests done since March 10. The hospital has not reported a single positive case in any of its samples since Mach 10. However, to continue with genome sequencing BJ Medical College is procuring samples from private labs.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported seven new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,541 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Madhya Pradesh logs 6 news Covid-19 cases; active tally at 45
Madhya Pradesh has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that took the tally of infections to 10,41,266, an official from the state health department said on Wednesday. With the positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the state currently has 45 active cases, he said. As per a government release, 11,70,55,861 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 49,616 jabs were given on Wednesday.
-
Punjab to give ₹1-crore ex gratia to kin of cops killed on duty
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ₹1-crore ex gratia for the families of Punjab Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty. He also announced to enhance the police welfare fund from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from this financial year. Virtually addressing over 23,000 cops of all ranks, the chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.
