Schools to remain open, ₹500 fine again for no mask: New Covid rules in Delhi
Covid-19 masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Wednesday in its meeting. The decision comes as the national capital is again witnessing a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. Schools will continue physical classes, the authority decided, but SOPs will have to be issued for better management. There will be no ban on social gatherings but a close watch will be there on all kinds of congregations.
On Tuesday, Delhi reported 632 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42%. On Monday, the daily tally was 501, while the positivity rate was 7.72%.
Between April 11 and 18, Delhi witnessed a nearly three-fold rise in the number of daily Covid cases, making the situation a cause for concern at a time when Delhi lifted the mask mandate like many other states. Doctors were divided over the decision of lifting the mask mandate as they were of the opinion that vulnerable groups of people should never do away with the mask.
The penalty for not wearing the mask in the public comes back amid deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's assurance on Tuesday that the government was not planning to bring back the penalty.
The daily spike Delhi is witnessing in its tally is not isolated from the tally of the country as India overall is again seeing a notable rise in the daily cases, after the curve flattened following the Omicron-driven wave.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday write to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Mizoram over the increasubg positivity rate and cases in the states. "Recently, there are a few States which are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases and higher positivity. This Ministry has advised all the States/UTs to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," the letter read.
-
Punjab Police book ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, summon him for probe
Punjab Police have registered a case against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for promoting enmity by allegedly make false statements against AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Khalistan links in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections. The complainant said that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them Khalistani.
-
What Dy CM Sisodia said on mask mandate as Delhi logs 600 Covid cases | 5 points
Over 600 cases in Delhi The Capital on Tuesday added 632 cases of Covid-19 but there were no new deaths or hospitalisations, the state's health bulletin showed. Mask mandate reimposed in Haryana, NCR districts Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already issued orders asking NCR districts (Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad among others) to make masking mandatory again, with Haryana announcing bringing back a fine for violators.
-
Biker skids on waterlogged road, run over by truck in Bengaluru
Waterlogging has led to yet another death in Bengaluru. A month after a girl was run over by a girl after she jumped over the crossing to avoid a waterlogged subway similar mishap killed a biker on Monday night. A 22-year-old mechanic has died, while his friend suffered injuries after they were run over by a truck when their bike skidded on a waterlogged road in Bengaluru.
-
Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran and others will be part of moral science in K'taka
Moral science will be part of the curriculum from this academic year and won't just be restricted to one religion. BC Nagesh, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that the essence of all religions including Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavat Gita, Quran and others will be part of moral studies. The curriculum will be decided by a committee and there will be no exams on the subject.
-
Anti-encroachment drive begins in Jahangirpuri days after clashes | Videos
The anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area started on Wednesday morning under heavy police and paramilitary forces deployment. The drive comes four days after the area witnessed violent clashes, including alleged stone pelting, arson and firing between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a bulldozer can be seen taking down what appear to be roadside food stalls and shops.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics