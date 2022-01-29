Delhi reports 4,483 new Covid-19 cases, 10.85% more than yesterday; 28 deaths

Daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi saw a marginal rise after recording a steady decline for over a week. On Saturday, Delhi logged 4,483 new infections in the last 24 hours, a jump of 10.85 per cent than the preceding day. On Friday, the city had registered 4,044 cases of Covid-19, according to the data by the state health department.

With this, the total caseload has jumped to 18,22,815. The related-death toll stood at 25,797 with 28 fresh fatalities.

The city has a total of 24,800 active cases and the daily positivity rate stood at 7.41 per cent, the data also showed.

The daily number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has reduced significantly in the last one week from 28,867 logged on January 13, to now it is hovering above below 5,000-mark. However, the containment zones count are still significantly higher.

As of Saturday, the city has a total of 39,869, according to the state health department data.

A containment zone is created by authorities to check the spread of infection if at least three cases of coronavirus are recorded in a household or in a neighbourhood. If a household or a neighbourhood is put under a containment zone category, then movement of people in and out of that region is restricted.

On January 14, the city's positivity rate had touched 30.60 per cent, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON