Delhi reports 874 Covid cases, positivity rate at 5.18%
Delhi reported 874 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 628 infections recorded on Monday, showed data released by the state government.
According to the Delhi government’s daily bulletin, 16,866 tests were conducted on Tuesday as compared to 7,793 on Monday, leading to a decline in positivity rate from 8.06% to 5.18%.
Health officials said that while the number of Covid-19 cases in the Capitals seems to have plateaued, there is a slight uptick in the number of deaths-- on Tuesday, four deaths were reported in the city due to the disease. On Monday, three people died of Covid, and on Saturday, the government recorded six deaths. The government did not release a health bulletin on Sunday.
However, hospitalisations of the infection continue to remain minimal, and most beds in reserved facilities were vacant on Tuesday, reaffirming the milder nature of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that’s dominant in Delhi at the moment. Nearly 96.93% of Delhi’s 9,506 hospital beds kept aside for Covid-19 patients were vacant on Tuesday.
Dr Suneela Garg, professor at Maulana Azad Medical College, said that trends show that infections continue to be mild but the government needs to be vigilant regarding the hospitalisation and death numbers.
“We need to also stress on masks. Vaccinations can lower the severity of infection, but masks will help prevent infection and the governments need to focus on that,” Dr Garg said.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
