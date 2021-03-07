IND USA
The number of daily tests conducted in Delhi witnessed an increase with 91,614 tests conducted on Sunday comprising 71,250 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TruNat tests and 20,364 Rapid antigen tests.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi reports less than 300 new Covid-19 cases after 2 days, active cases up slightly

Active caseload stands at 1,803, a jump of 24 patients from the 1,779 reported on Saturday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:18 PM IST

Delhi reported less than 300 daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, with 286 infections and two related deaths, the state health department said in a bulletin. The Capital had reported 321 Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 312 infections on Friday, reporting over 300 cases only after January 14, 2021. Active caseload stands at 1,803, a jump of 24 patients from the 1,779 reported on Saturday, the bulletin also showed. With this Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has reached 641,101 and the death toll climbed to 10,921, as per the latest data.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of health and family welfare categorised Delhi along with Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as states in focus, after a surge in the number of daily new cases were observed. The ministry has maintained this stance for the past two days.

Also read | Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100

The number of daily tests conducted in Delhi witnessed an increase with 91,614 tests conducted on Sunday comprising 71,250 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TruNat tests and 20,364 Rapid antigen tests. The city had conducted slightly over 53,000 tests on Saturday. With this, the Delhi government has so far tested 12,826,117 samples for the coronavirus disease and the tests per million count stand at 675,058.

Cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and the total number of people found positive, has been reported as 5 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.7 per cent. Also, 260 patients were reported as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 628,377 at a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, according to data. The bulletin also showed that 937 patients have been in home isolation and the city currently has 538 containment zones as of Sunday.

Watch | ‘Covid vaccination done for free at govt hospitals in India’: PM Modi

﻿

According to data from the Union health ministry, Delhi has vaccinated 560,074 beneficiaries for the Covid-19 disease of whom, 494,939 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and 65,135 people have received their second dose, as of 7am on Sunday.

