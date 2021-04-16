Delhi reports over 19,000 new Covid-19 cases in record single-day spike, tally crosses 800,000 mark

Delhi on Friday witnessed yet another record spike in daily new infections as the city reported 19,486 new Covid-19 cases, its highest-ever surge in a 24-hour period. With this, the national capital’s cases tally reached 803,623, the health department bulletin showed. Also, 141 patients succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 11,793.

Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Delhi have been steadily increasing this week and currently stand at 61,005, a jump of 6,696 cases from the 54,309 reported on Thursday. The city began the week with 38,095 active cases on Monday (April 12).

Meanwhile, 12,649 patients were cured of the disease on the day, taking the total recoveries to 730,825, according to the latest data. Also, the recovery rate currently stands at 90.94 per cent.

The national capital’s record single-day spike comes on a day when India reported its highest single-day spike with 217,353 new cases and 1,185 fatalities. More than 200,000 new cases have been reported in the country for the second consecutive day.

Medical workers in the national capital have tested 98,957 samples for the disease in the last 24 hours, including 64,939 RTPCR, CBNAAT or TrueNat tests and 34,018 Rapid Antigen tests, the bulletin showed. So far, 16,043,160 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city and the tests per million count stand at 844,376. Also, the cumulative positivity rate considering the total tests done and the total confirmed cases stands at 5.01 per cent and the case fatality rate in the city is 1.47 per cent.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, 76,642 beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccine dose in the last 24 hours. This includes the 59,493 first doses and 17,149 second doses. With this, the cumulative vaccination coverage reached 2,450,424 beneficiaries in the capital city, the bulletin showed.

Currently, there are 29,705 patients in home isolation and as many as 9,929 containment zones are in effect within the city. A night curfew until April 30 and a weekend curfew have been imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of the disease in the state.