Delhi: Residents flock to popular bazars on last weekend before New Year

Gearing up for the New Year and taking the most of the festive season, residents across the Capital have started turning up at prominent markets and restaurants. People throng Janpath market on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The markets have also stocked themselves up, anticipating the increased festive demand. However, some traders associations complain of low economic gains. “We have observed over and above crowd during Christmas around Connaught Place but that necessarily has not converted to sales for all, but we are hoping that sales will increase overall in the coming days,” Vikas Bhadhwar, general secretary, New Delhi traders’ association, said.

Bhadhwar suggested that the parking arrangements at CP need to improve to accommodate the increasing footfall and traffic in the market. “We need better parking professionals and consistent timings to smooth out traffic congestion and improve shopping experience,” he added.

At the same time, scenes are fairy in some places with jam packed crowd and shoppers. “We have seen very good response this festive season as the discounts are good across the market and most of the shops are putting out good sale numbers,” Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Nagar traders’ association, said.

Some traders also attributed the increase in winter collection demand to recent unseasonal rains. “Rain and dip in temperature have added to demand of winter clothing, with customers buying new winter fashion items. Many shops in Sarojini Nagar mini market are also offering discounts up to 50% on new clothing goods,” Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar mini market said, adding that arrival of new merchandise from neighbouring states after the removal of Grap 4 guidelines has also helped in boosting the sale.

West Delhi’s Karol Bagh market has also witnessed decent footfall this year, in comparison to last year, traders said.

Further, research by the chambers of trade and industries (CTI) has estimated business of ₹1,000 crore during Christmas and New Year’s holidays. “Around 10,000 people in hospitality, food and beverages and other industries will directly and indirectly get employment during this festive period,” Brijesh Goyal, chairman of CTI, said.

Meanwhile, many shoppers said that quick e-commerce applications and ongoing flash sales online are reasons customers are choosing to shop from the comfort of their home. “We get better prices online nowadays and finding parking is also a hassle in these days,” Jyoti Sangwan, a shopper, said.

Residents across Delhi-NCR said that the festive decorations are on point in shopping malls so people are gravitated towards them, but the rise in prices across food and clothing items is hampering their choices. “We went out for dinner and it seemed prices have shot up,” said Anushka De, another resident.

Kuljeet Chahal, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman, said that a special drive is being undertaken for clean up of markets in New Delhi before and after the New Year’s celebrations. “A special 10-day cleanliness drive is already underway in NDMC areas. Due to heavy footfall in markets like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Janpath, extra staff will be deployed at these places. The operation of all electricity poles and security in markets will be ensured,” Chahal said.

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, saying restrictions will be put around India Gate and CP as huge crowds are expected to celebrate there. Police had earlier said that more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on the streets on New Year’s eve to manage traffic and maintain law and order. Paramilitary forces will also be asked to help with deployment. Security will be heightened around New Delhi and south Delhi malls, markets and clubs. Traffic police said special traffic arrangements have been made in Lutyens’.