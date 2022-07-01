Delhi residents no longer need to submit physical documents or visit an establishment for hypothecation services
New Delhi: Delhi residents no longer need to submit any physical document or visit an establishment for hypothecation services, as the state government has added hypothecation to the list of faceless services launched last year, officials said on Thursday.
Hypothecation services see nearly 200,000 transactions yearly, officials added
“The transport department has now integrated majority of banks, financial institutions, and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) with its hypothecation (HP) services. With the completion of integration, Delhi citizens can now avail hypothecation services which include addition, continuation, and termination of hypothecation of vehicle loans at the convenience of their doorsteps,” Delhi government said in a statement.
Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had on Tuesday issued directions to the department to block manual HPT services in all banks/NBFCs, after strict instructions were given to all banks to complete integration. “We have blocked manual HPT services now, to ensure earliest integration and ensure that no Delhiite has to go through the hassle of submitting physical documents but complete any service through an OTP based e-sign facility,” said Gahlot
Nearly 1.9 million Delhiites have availed faceless services of the transport department since February, 2021, officials said.
Gurugram admin extends deadline for installation of autorickshaw meters by 30 more days: Officials
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Thursday extended the deadline for installation of fare meters in all autorickshaws in the district from June 30 to July 30, said officials. The move came after the drivers' union urged Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to extend the earlier deadline during a meeting held on Thursday, said officials, adding that the “union has vowed to install at least 250-300 autorickshaw meters per day.“
Waterlogging on first day of monsoon but situation under control
Delhi adds 865 fresh Covid-19 cases to tally
Delhi added 865 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, state government data showed, even amid an uptick in testing, in early signs that the spike in infections may be flattening out. The Capital logged 1,109 fresh cases on Wednesday on the back of 18,886 tests. Authorities in Delhi conducted 19,435 tests on Thursday. No deaths were reported on Thursday. Thursday's numbers also showed that hospital beds in the city were largely vacant.
This year, HSC students have advantage to secure admission to reputed colleges, say principals
Two more buildings collapse in Mumbai, three incidents in four days
