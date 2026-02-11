Delhi revives scheme to fund girls’ education

The accumulated amount, invested through a structured financial instrument, will grow over time and be released directly into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account on maturity (when she turns 18 or 21).

“This is our investment in the future of our girls and the future of our country that lies in their able hands. As girls cross educational milestones, we will deposit up to ₹56,000 directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, which on maturity will increase to over ₹1 lakh along with interest,” she said.

The chief minister said the scheme will now be known as the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, with modified eligibility conditions compared to the earlier Ladli Scheme.

Elaborating on eligibility, Gupta said the scheme will apply to girls born in Delhi whose families have been residing in the city for at least three years and whose annual family income does not exceed ₹1.20 lakh. Benefits will be limited to two surviving girl children per family.

Girls can be registered under the scheme within one year of birth, or later at the time of admission to Class 1, 6, 9, 11, or upon admission to a recognised graduation or diploma course, she said.

Officials said the revised scheme expands coverage beyond the earlier Ladli provisions by including girls pursuing graduation or professional diploma courses in government-recognised institutions anywhere in the country, including universities and colleges affiliated with the University Grants Commission or other statutory bodies. Conditions relating to girls residing in child care institutions under government protection have also been relaxed to ensure inclusion of vulnerable beneficiaries, they added.

Under the scheme framework, the government will deposit assistance in instalments at key stages: ₹11,000 at birth; ₹5,000 each on admission to Classes 1, 6, 9 and 12; and ₹5,000 on passing Class 10. Another ₹20,000 will be credited in phases upon completion of graduation or a diploma, officials said.

The deposited amount will accrue interest over time, forming a substantial maturity value. The maturity amount may be claimed once the beneficiary has passed Class 12 and attained 18 years of age, or completed graduation/diploma and attained 21 years of age. Unclaimed amounts will be forfeited and credited back to the government.

In cases where beneficiaries fail to meet prescribed educational milestones, such as not passing Class 12 by the age of 21, the deposited amount, along with accrued interest, will be withdrawn and credited back to the government, with no further claims admissible.

“If the girl is married before she attains the age of 18, the scheme benefits will cease,” Gupta said. However, if she marries after turning 18, benefits will continue, an official said, adding that detailed modalities are being worked out.

Gupta said the entire process from application to payment will be fully online and transparent, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to visit government offices.

The announcement comes amid a review of the earlier Ladli Scheme, under which a large number of maturity accounts had remained unclaimed.

The chief minister said that when her government assumed office, it found that more than 186,000 maturity accounts were lying unclaimed, meaning the money meant for beneficiaries had not reached them on time.

Acting on this, 30,000 beneficiaries were identified last year and ₹90 crore was disbursed to women whose funds had remained unclaimed.

“Now we have identified another 41,000 beneficiaries, and ₹100 crore will be released shortly,” she said, adding that ₹190 crore in total is being delivered to beneficiaries.

According to officials, some beneficiaries will be handed over cheques on February 19, at a mega event marking one year of the BJP government in Delhi, where Union home minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest.

“This scheme sends a clear message that the Delhi government sees its daughters not as a burden, but as a strength of society and the nation,” Gupta said.

The chief minister said the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana is designed to combine social security with education-linked incentives, reinforcing the government’s long-term commitment to gender equity, financial inclusion and human capital development.

Digital boost for govt schools

Earlier on Tuesday, the chief minister inaugurated new academic blocks at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Dilshad Garden, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Mansarovar Garden. She also launched 101 state-of-the-art ICT laboratories to strengthen digital learning across government schools.

The chief minister said the Delhi government’s objective is not merely to build infrastructure, but to ensure that these facilities enable world-class education supported by modern technology.

She added that the government aims to make Delhi the state with the highest number of smart classrooms, computer labs, language labs, modern sports facilities and robust educational infrastructure in the country. Alongside academics, she said, special focus is also being given to sports and nutrition.