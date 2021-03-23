IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi riots: CCTV cams of police station not working when man assaulted, forced to sing national anthem, was ‘detained’
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi riots: CCTV cams of police station not working when man assaulted, forced to sing national anthem, was ‘detained’

The Delhi Police on Monday told the Delhi high court that the CCTV cameras at the Jyoti Nagar police station, where a man was detained after being allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in an injured condition during the north-east Delhi riots last year, were not working due to a “technical fault”
READ FULL STORY
By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:05 AM IST

The Delhi Police on Monday told the Delhi high court that the CCTV cameras at the Jyoti Nagar police station, where a man was detained after being allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in an injured condition during the north-east Delhi riots last year, were not working due to a “technical fault”.

In an affidavit filed before justice Yogesh Khanna, through advocate Amit Mahajan, the city police said the CCTV cameras were not working owing to technical reasons and no tampering was noticed by the technician who had come to repair them.

The police’s response comes on a plea by Kismatun, mother of Faizan, who had sought an SIT probe into her son’s death, who along with four other Muslim men, was seen in the video allegedly being assaulted by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem on February 24, 2020.

According to the plea by Faizan’s mother, through advocate Soutik Banerjee, the police had illegally detained her son and denied him critical health care as a result of which he succumbed to injuries on February 26. She said her son was mercilessly beaten by the police on February 24 which is evident from the video of the alleged incident that had gone viral back then.

On the last date, the court had asked the police to file an affidavit with info about CCTV cameras functioning in the relevant month along with relevant documents. It also asked the police to file an affidavit about preservation of relevant documents.

In response, the police affidavit stated that apart from the service report about the repair of cameras, a report has also been obtained from the office of station house officer, Jyoti Nagar police station, north-east district, confirming that on the date and time of the incident, the CCTV Cameras on the premises of the police station were not functional -- the issue was got rectified only on March 4, 2020.

Earlier, the police had told the court that it had pinpointed a probable police officer who could have shot a viral video wherein police officers were seen assaulting the youth and forcing him to sing the national anthem in his injured state.

The police had also said they have not been able to identify the police officers in the video footage as they were wearing helmets and did not have name plates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi: Man held for floating ponzi scheme, duping over 500 of 8 lakh

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly running a ponzi scheme and cheating more than 500 people on the pretext of providing them rations for a period of 15 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi: Three men arrested, juvenile apprehended for series of crimes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Police on Monday said they had arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly committing nearly a dozen cases of armed robberies, snatchings, attempts to murder and vehicle thefts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi riots: CCTV cams of police station not working when man assaulted, forced to sing national anthem, was ‘detained’

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The Delhi Police on Monday told the Delhi high court that the CCTV cameras at the Jyoti Nagar police station, where a man was detained after being allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in an injured condition during the north-east Delhi riots last year, were not working due to a “technical fault”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

SDMC approves proposal to provide a plateful of food for 15, 40 kiosks to be set up

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday approved a proposal to restart its Atal Aahar Yojna by remodelling the scheme which was launched in 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

888 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Even with fewer tests over the weekend, Delhi reported 888 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with an increase in the positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – to 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Drugs kingpin Kishan Singh extradited from UK in connection with 2017 meow meow seizure in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Alleged drugs syndicate kingpin Kishan Singh, a British citizen, has been extradited to India from the UK, Delhi Police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Nearly 218 people die each year in Delhi from thermal power plant emissions, finds study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Every year, nearly 218 people die in Delhi from exposure to a toxic cocktail of fumes from the 12 thermal power plants located in a 300km radius of the national capital, an estimate by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Robbers use brick to smash man’s leg, then snatch his phone and bag; two suspects held

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:57 AM IST
In order to neutralise a 21-year-old pharmaceutical firm employee whose mobile phone they planned to rob, two snatchers allegedly attacked him with a brick while he was walking home from work in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Monday after arresting the two suspects
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi cabinet nod for setting up 100 schools of specialised excellence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved the setting up 100 schools of specialised excellence to cater to children with specific interests in science, arts, and skills education
READ FULL STORY
Close
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active cases close to 4,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Delhi had reported 1,041 active cases on February 22 and the number of active cases has more than doubled since then and currently stands at 3,934.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Man held for cheating people of 8 lakh on pretext of providing them ration

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Police said the accused issued membership to the people and charged 1,500 from them, and also provided them a "ration card".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Tuesday, too, the weatherman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill was introduced by the central government in the Lower House of Parliament on March 15.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
The bill was introduced by the central government in the Lower House of Parliament on March 15.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Lok Sabha clears bill which gives Delhi L-G more power

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Under the bill, the Delhi government will have to compulsorily seek the Lieutenant Governor’s approval before taking any executive action. The bill also says that the government in the national capital would refer to the Lieutenant Governor in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
delhi news

Inside Delhi’s ambitious plans to turn transport services online

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The Delhi government has come up with a plan that aims at making nearly 70 essential transport services completely online in two phases over the next few months
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP