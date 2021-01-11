IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of 20,000 with one surety each in the case related to the alleged vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.
READ FULL STORY
By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to five persons in two separate cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of 20,000 with one surety each in the case related to the alleged vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.

The court granted bail to Shebu Khan, Hamid, Shakeel and Jaan Mohd them bail on the ground of parity, saying recently as many as 13 co-accused persons were enlarged on bail in the case.

It further noted that they were arrested in the case after about 10 months of the incident on February 25, 2020.

The court also granted bail to Mohd Tahir on furnishing a bail bond of 20,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to vandalism and looting of a shop allegedly by a riotous mob in Gokalpuri area.

It noted that Tahir has neither been named in the FIR nor there are specific allegations against him in the matter.

It further said he was neither visible in any CCTV footage nor his call detail record location was available on record.

The court directed all the accused not to tamper with evidence and to install the “Aarogya Setu” app on their mobile phones.

During the hearing, advocate Nasir Ali, appearing for Shakeel and Jaan, claimed they had been falsely implicated in the matter and and were not present at the alleged scene of crime on the date of the incident.

Advocate Salim Malik, appearing for Tahir, said he had nothing to do with the alleged offence and there was no electronic evidence available against him in the case.

The police's Special Public Prosecutor opposed the bail applications saying although charge sheet has been filed in the cases, the investigation was ongoing and accused may threaten the witnesses if enlarged on bail.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi tahir hussain delhi police
app
Close
e-paper
The court issued summons to the directorate of estate (DoE), ministry of labour and employment, and the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of property) Act (SAFEMA) in the suit asking them to file their statements.
The court issued summons to the directorate of estate (DoE), ministry of labour and employment, and the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of property) Act (SAFEMA) in the suit asking them to file their statements.
delhi news

Damages sought for property confiscated during Emergency

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:21 AM IST
Justice Manoj Ohri issued summons on the plea filed by the children of 94-year-old Veera Sarin, who had recently moved the Supreme Court seeking to declare the national emergency “unconstitutional”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioners contended that the despite paying all taxes and having their property duly registered, they have been denied basic amenities. It has said their land has been declared as unauthorised and hence the MCD is not permitting any repair work or granting sanctions for building plans.
The petitioners contended that the despite paying all taxes and having their property duly registered, they have been denied basic amenities. It has said their land has been declared as unauthorised and hence the MCD is not permitting any repair work or granting sanctions for building plans.
delhi news

Amenities at Army vets plots: HC tells DJB to act

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:13 AM IST
Justice Jayant Nath asked the secretary, ministry of defence, to convene a meeting of functionaries and said that secretary, ministry of urban development and Delhi’s chief secretary may also be a part of the committee to take an expeditious decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ten of the over 110 samples sent to various laboratories have tested positive for avian influenza on Monday morning. While eight came positive in the morning, two more positive reports reached by Monday evening. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
Ten of the over 110 samples sent to various laboratories have tested positive for avian influenza on Monday morning. While eight came positive in the morning, two more positive reports reached by Monday evening. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
delhi news

Four parks shut, govt says bird flu cases limited to a few areas

By Risha Chitlangia, Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:40 AM IST
As on Monday evening, four parks — Sanjay Lake, Hastsal district park, Dwarka Sector 9 park (all maintained by the DDA) and the Central Park in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 (maintained by the East civic body) — were closed to the public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carcasses of 17 ducks were found on Sunday, triggering a scare and prompting authorities to declare it an “alert zone”. Officials said the culling of live birds at Sanjay Lake Park began at 8am on Monday. They said large-scale culling might not be required in Delhi immediately.(PTI)
Carcasses of 17 ducks were found on Sunday, triggering a scare and prompting authorities to declare it an “alert zone”. Officials said the culling of live birds at Sanjay Lake Park began at 8am on Monday. They said large-scale culling might not be required in Delhi immediately.(PTI)
delhi news

Govt amps up action as bird flu cases confirmed in Delhi

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:35 AM IST
In an online press briefing in the afternoon, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government was making all efforts to check the spread of bird flu and that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was monitoring the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court issued notices to her father, brother and husband seeking their response to the plea before February 12, the next date of hearing.
The court issued notices to her father, brother and husband seeking their response to the plea before February 12, the next date of hearing.
delhi news

Petition in HC seeks to nullify all child marriages performed in Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:07 AM IST
A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition by a woman who has also sought to nullify her wedding which was allegedly performed when she was a minor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the college managed to enrol five students in the programme in 2019, none opted for it this in 2020 even as the admission process concluded on December 31. (Representative Image)(Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
While the college managed to enrol five students in the programme in 2019, none opted for it this in 2020 even as the admission process concluded on December 31. (Representative Image)(Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

No admission in Sindhi language this year in only DU college offering subject

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Of DU’s 63 colleges, only Deshbandhu College offers Sindhi as a subject to BA (programme) students. Officials at the college said the only sanctioned teacher post for the subject has been lying vacant for the last two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, outside New Ashok Nagar Metro station in New Delhi,
Health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, outside New Ashok Nagar Metro station in New Delhi,
delhi news

Delhi records 306 fresh cases of Covid-19, lowest in more than 7 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The active cases further dropped to 3,354 while nearly 615,000 have recovered till now with 407 new recoveries added, the health department's bulletin showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court was hearing a petition which has raised the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi.
The top court was hearing a petition which has raised the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi.
delhi news

Air pollution: SC asks Govt to come out with steps to deal with stubble burning

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The order by a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came after it was submitted that the pollution caused due to stubble burning will again come to fore in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of 20,000 with one surety each in the case related to the alleged vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After eating, when the man was asked to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20, he got angry and started abusing the vendor.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representative Image)
After eating, when the man was asked to pay 20, he got angry and started abusing the vendor.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representative Image)
delhi news

Asked to pay 20 for chilli potatoes, man thrashes fast food vendor, robs cash

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:34 PM IST
"On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a drug addict and had no work. He committed crime to earn a quick buck for his daily needs," police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
delhi news

'Only samples from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu': Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The Delhi deputy chief minister also asked people not to panic. The Delhi government has sanitised the Sanjay Lake area. The government has also closed down Ghazipur poultry market and banned entry of livestock from outside Delhi, said Sisodia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi has a daily demand of about 350,000 poultry birds, of which around 250,000 are supplied from Ghazipur market, said a government official. The remaining comes from unauthorised poultry markets scattered across the city. (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Delhi has a daily demand of about 350,000 poultry birds, of which around 250,000 are supplied from Ghazipur market, said a government official. The remaining comes from unauthorised poultry markets scattered across the city. (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
delhi news

Anxious wait for test results as count of dead birds in Capital climbs to 140

By Risha Chitlangia, Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The move came a day after the Delhi government announced the closure of the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days and banned the import of live birds in the Capital as a preventive measure to stop the potential spread of bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party supporters hold brooms, the party symbol.(Representational photo/AFP)
Aam Aadmi Party supporters hold brooms, the party symbol.(Representational photo/AFP)
delhi news

AAP holds 450 mohalla sabhas to highlight corruption in MCDs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The AAP had announced on Monday that it will hold 2,500 mohalla sabhas (public meetings) across Delhi between January 7 and 15 to highlight the alleged rampant corruption within the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to the prevalence of dry north or northwesterly winds over most parts of northwest India, the minimum temperature is likely to fall gradually by 3-4°C over the next three to four days, which may cause isolated cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on January 12 and 13. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
Due to the prevalence of dry north or northwesterly winds over most parts of northwest India, the minimum temperature is likely to fall gradually by 3-4°C over the next three to four days, which may cause isolated cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on January 12 and 13. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Delhi’s minimum temperature falls two notches, further drop in store

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:39 AM IST
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday compared to 10.8°C on Saturday. The Palam observatory also recorded ‘cold day’ conditions, as maximum temperatures also dropped significantly below normal on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An official at the north civic body said, “The order was issued after receiving similar complaints from several schools. No one can harass teachers in this manner. The young students in the group will also read the messages, which can possibly create an unfavourable impact.” (Representative Image)(File photo for representation)
An official at the north civic body said, “The order was issued after receiving similar complaints from several schools. No one can harass teachers in this manner. The young students in the group will also read the messages, which can possibly create an unfavourable impact.” (Representative Image)(File photo for representation)
delhi news

Obscene posts in class WhatsApp group may lead to FIR against parents: North MCD

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The warning was issued after the north body’s education department received a complaint from a school in the Narela zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP