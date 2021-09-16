Delhi riots: HC notes nature of injury, gives bail to 2

he Delhi high court has granted bail to two men accused of firing bullets during the north-east Delhi riots last year, saying the injury received to the victim was not from a gunshot but by a stone.

The high court said it deems fit to grant regular bail to the two accused on furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 each with two surety bonds of the like amount.

According to the prosecution, the two men — identified by their first names Shiva and Nitin — were armed with deadly weapons and attempted to commit culpable homicide under the IPC and under the Arms Act.

The accused persons, represented by advocate Pritish Sabharwal, contended that at the place of incident in Brahmapuri, pelting and firing took place between both the sides and that Nitin was not even identified in the CCTV footage.

Regarding Shiva, who was allegedly holding the pistol in his hand, Sabharwal said he was only seen firing in the air and no gunshot injury has been received to the complainant or any other victim.

The FIR said the incident happened while a mob of 20-25 people was moving towards Matin Masjid during the riots.

