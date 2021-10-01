Delhi riots: Trial will be delayed if prosecution doesn’t speed up, says court

A city court on Thursday observed that the trial proceedings in the larger conspiracy case related to the north-east Delhi riots will be delayed inordinately if all the accused in the case put forward separate pleas on different dates seeking to scrutinise the voluminous charge sheet, running into more than 17,000 pages, and the prosecution chooses to reply to each of them.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat noted that a few applications have been filed by the accused in the case seeking the requisite documents.

“If all the accused file such applications separately and on different dates, and if the prosecution files replies to each one of them and then arguments are heard on them…This will take years. It will become very difficult,” the judge remarked.

Among the 21 accused in the larger conspiracy case are former JNU student union leader Umar Khalid and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to orchestrate the riots in February 2020.

During the hearing, advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, claimed that this was the “only trial in the country where the prosecution has objections to pleas filed under Section 207 CrPC and they are filing replies”.

Section 207 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure pertains to the supply to the accused copies of the police report, recorded statements of all prosecution witnesses and other documents that they may seek through the magistrate/judge hearing the case.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, objected to this remark and asked Rizwan if he had filed any such application yet.

To this, Rizwan said, “I (Hussain) am the accused. I have the right to evidence that they (prosecution) are not relying upon. It has been more than a year now. If it is still stuck at this stage, the trial will take ages,” he said.

The court told the prosecution, “Instead of filing a reply, supply the accused the documents. Only file replies for those documents which can’t be given and give reasons why they can’t be given. This is to expedite the trial.”

Among the accused produced through video conferencing, Saleem Khan broke down before the court, saying even if he gets justice, by that time it comes, his life will be destroyed.

“It’s been more than a year since we are confined to prison. I am innocent. My children’s education has stopped because of financial difficulties. My discharge application is also not being heard. I am scared. I have gone into depression. Even if I get justice, my life will be destroyed,” he told the judge.

He further said he was not financially sound to be able to afford a renowned lawyer for his defence and he has not been able to get interim bail in the case either.

“I have no other way but to end my life. I have no clue what these sections 147, 148 (rioting) are. After coming to jail, I came to know that I have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). I am alive only because my children are there,” Khan said.