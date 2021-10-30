Delhi: Robbers make off with cash from CR Park ATM after holding guard hostage

Armed men allegedly assaulted the security guard of an ATM kiosk in south Delhi and held him hostage for more than an hour while they used gas cutters to break open the ATM tray and flee with the cash on Friday morning, the Delhi Police said.

A case has been registered but police are yet to make an arrest till late evening. The ATM belonged to a leading nationalised bank and its officials are yet to ascertain the amount of cash that was stolen, police said.

The robbery was reported from the Masjid Moth Market 2 in south Delhi’s CR Park. Deputy commissioner of police(south) Benita Mary Jaikar said the police control room received a distress call from a local who alerted them about the robbery around 6am.

“The caller told us that there were about three to four persons who had arrived there in a car. The police rushed to the spot and the security guard told the officers that the robbers, carrying a pistol and knife, entered the ATM kiosk and broke into machine with the help of a gas cutter before fleeing with the cash. The total amount of cash available in the tray is yet to be ascertained by the bank officials,” DCP Jaikar said.

The officer said the scene was inspected by the crime team and a case of robbery has been registered at the CR Park police station.

Investigating officials said the robbers held the guard hostage for at least an hour, while they cut into the cash tray below the ATM screen. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the three men entered the kiosk around 4am. Police are looking at CCTV footage from the market to identify the men.

The robbers striking an ATM in the heart of south Delhi has prompted the Delhi Police to constitute several teams to arrest the robbers. Although there have been cases of ATM thefts and uprooting of machines in the past, most of these cases were reported from the outskirts of the city, police said.

In the past two years, police have arrested over a dozen criminal gangs, mainly from Mewat region of Haryana, for allegedly uprooting ATMs using SUVs and chains. Police investigations have revealed that the same gangs uprooted machines not just from Delhi but also from states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In Delhi, the gangs mostly targeted machines in poorly lit markets of outer Delhi, the police said, adding that they are checking to see if the present case is also the handiwork of criminal gangs from Mewat or has ties to them.