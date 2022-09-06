Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 1,200 crore worth drugs seized from 2 Afghan nationals

Delhi: 1,200 crore worth drugs seized from 2 Afghan nationals

delhi news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 10:07 PM IST

Two people were apprehended after Delhi police got information about a huge consignment of a known drug lord operating from overseas that would be transiting Delhi.

The accused were apprehended from Meethapur Road, near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station in New Delhi. (Representative Image/HT File)
ANI |

In one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine drugs in the country's history, the Delhi police special cell arrested two Afghan Nationals and recovered 312.5 kg methamphetamine and 10 kg high purity heroin worth 1200 crores.

The accused were apprehended from Meethapur Road, near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station in New Delhi.

Mustafa Stanikza (age 23 years) and Rahimullah Rahim (age 44 years) who were living in India since 2016 were apprehended after Delhi police got information about a huge consignment of a known drug lord operating from overseas that would be transiting Delhi.

"A team led by ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan, and comprising of Inspector Vinod Kumar Badola and Inspector Arvind Kumar and assisted by SI Sunder Gautam and SI Yashpal Singh, under the close supervision of Shri P S Kushwah, DCP/Special Cell (NDR), has busted a transnational synthetic drug cartel with the arrest of two Afghan nationals. With the arrests, the highest ever seizure of high-quality party drug Methamphetamine, totalling 312.5 Kgs have been made apart from 10 Kgs of Afghan-origin Heroin," told Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special cell, Delhi police.

Also Read | International drugs racket busted in Delhi, Afghan man held

Dhaliwal further said, " In 2020, a EU4Monitoring Drugs (EU4MD) project report had highlighted that there was a growing realization among those involved in the Afghan drug trade that the ephedra plants growing wild in the central highlands of Afghanistan for hundreds of years were a potential source of ephedrine for methamphetamine manufacture. The persistent focus on intelligence Based Operations (IBO) by the team also provided credible inputs that over the past few years; Meth was gradually replacing Heroin as the preferred financing option for terror operations."

Also Read | Drug bust in Goa: Two B’luru natives among five held

In order to thoroughly investigate the emerging use of Meth as the fulcrum of evolving Narco-Terror matrix, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the UAPA Act and an investigation was taken up.

Dhaliwal said, "Information was received that 2 Afghan-based Nationals will be travelling in Skoda Superb car and were expected to carry contraband with them. Since the information pointed towards a bigger consignment that was being shepherded by the apprehended duo, quick, intense interrogation at the spot was carried out. This succeeded in extracting information regarding a white colour Mahindra Pickup bearing registration number UP-41-AT-3273 which was trailing the two apprehended Afghans.

After some time, the said vehicle was intercepted near SDMC Toll, Kalindi Kunj, Delhi. During the search of onboard 16 bags, white crystalline material was found. This suspect chemical was checked using the narcotic field testing kit which revealed that nine out of the 16 bags were containing contraband Methamphetamine."

"Various other chemicals and a glass container used for refining contraband were also subsequently recovered from the house of accused Mustafa. Continuing with the operation, accused Rahimullah disclosed more contraband kept in a car parked in Noida, UP. Accordingly, in his instance, 1.09 kg methamphetamine and 5.31 kg Heroin, in solid and liquid form, and 1.7 kg Heroin coated dry fruits were also recovered from the boot of a white colour Toyota Etios car, parked at Chainsukh Market, Ramleela Road, Village Accher, Greater Noida, UP," Dhaliwal added.

As per the preliminary findings, the busted syndicate has cogent linkages with an established terrorist network, primarily situated abroad, which are being further investigated, Singh said.

delhi news drugs
