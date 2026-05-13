New Delhi, The Delhi government released over ₹13 crore in 2025-26 for maintenance of 1,643 parks through RWAs and NGOs, marking the highest financial assistance since 2008-09, according to official data. Delhi RWAs, NGOs receive ₹13.36 cr in financial assistance for maintenance of parks

Data by the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society showed that ₹13.36 crore was released in the year for maintenance of parks spread across 484.37 acres through 364 resident welfare associations and non-government organisations .

In comparison, ₹7.05 crore was released in 2024-25 for maintenance of 1,483 parks covering 435.57 acres through 329 RWAs and NGOs under the 'Delhi Parks and Garden Society' scheme.

The data showed that in 2025-26, the number of associations and organisations covered under the scheme increased by 35, while 160 more parks and an additional 48.80 acres were brought under maintenance support compared to the previous financial year.

The financial assistance released also rose by ₹6.31 crore, an increase of nearly 89.6 per cent over 2024-25. According to the data, ₹13.36 crore released in 2025-26 is the highest financial assistance recorded under the scheme since 2008-09.

The highest number of parks covered under the scheme was recorded in 2012-13 and again in 2022-23, when 1,877 parks were maintained through RWAs and NGOs.

In the 2025-26 Budget, the Delhi government allocated ₹20 crore under the Delhi Parks and Garden Society scheme to increase financial assistance for RWAs, NGOs and societies, and improve greenery in parks and gardens across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her 2026-27 Budget speech, also proposed ₹25 crore for the scheme.

Earlier, the Delhi government said it was considering increasing financial assistance for maintenance and development of parks across the city, including a proposal for full government funding of eligible projects undertaken by RWAs, NGOs and registered societies.

According to an earlier statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the proposed changes aim to strengthen Delhi's green cover and encourage greater community participation in maintaining public green spaces.

The government proposed increasing annual maintenance support from ₹2.55 lakh per acre to ₹3.8 lakh per acre in view of the rising maintenance costs and wages.

It also proposed replacing the existing 90:10 cost-sharing model with 100 per cent government funding for eligible projects. Under the current system, organisations contribute 10 per cent of the total project cost.

Officials had said the proposed move was expected to encourage greater participation from smaller RWAs and local bodies facing financial constraints.

The government further proposed increasing one-time financial assistance for development of new parks from ₹1 lakh per acre to ₹2.9 lakh per acre, particularly in densely populated areas and newly developed colonies where green spaces are limited.

It had also proposed one-time grants of up to ₹2.5 lakh per acre for upgrading existing parks, including facilities such as display boards, dustbins and irrigation pipelines.

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