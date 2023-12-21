close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: School boy dies after falling from foot-over bridge, FIR registered

ANI |
Dec 21, 2023 08:53 AM IST

A 16-year-old boy died after falling from a foot- over bridge under Harsh Vihar police station limits of the city on Wednesday, said police.

The incident occurred at a foot-over bridge near Mandoli Jail on Wazirabad Road. The boy was rushed to GTB Hospital but was declared dead, they added.

The deceased is a resident of Gagan Vihar, Ghaziabad and was a student in class 9 at a government school in Mandoli Extension, Delhi.

According to the police, it was found that the deceased was with some other schoolboys when the incident happened. The deceased was leaning against the guardrail but fell as one section of the guardrail on the foot-over the bridge was broken.

The deceased's friend, aged 15, accompanied him to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

A case of an act endangering the life or personal safety of others (section 336 IPC) and causing death by negligence (section 304A IPC) against the concerned authority has been registered on complaint. (ANI)

