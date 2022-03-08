Delhi schools awarded for novel ideas to make education ‘excellent’

A school that started a reading room that remains open even beyond school hours; another that has adopted innovative methods to teach mathematics; and one that has set up a unique “creative garden” for children to learn through interactive games were among the institutes that were lauded and recognised by the Delhi government on Monday for their “excellence in education”.

While presenting the “excellence in education” awards to these institutions and others at the Thyagaraj Stadium, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said teachers were the biggest partners in nation building as they influenced thousands of lives with their work. He said it was the dedication of teachers, which had ensured that learning was not interrupted even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Schools that earned these awards are unique for their innovations and the need of the hour is to maintain the level of excellence,” the minister further said.

Among the schools that were awarded was Baba Nanhe Nath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Khera Kalan which was recognised for its activity garden for students — children get to learn about space, nature, science and mathematics through interactive games in the garden that have been created by teachers.

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Roop Nagar, was awarded for introducing innovative ways of teaching mathematics while Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Sector 8, Rohini, was recognised for the creation of a 12-hour open reading room.

School principal Awdhesh Kumar Jha said the initiative was taken with the aim of providing a conducive learning environment to students who could not study well at home owing to various reasons. The reading room at the school remains open throughout the year from 8am to 8pm and students who want to study and prepare for competitions after school hours may make use of it.

Besides government schools, five unaided private schools were also awarded by the government. The awards were given based on the board exam results, participation of students in extracurricular activities, student enrolment, attendance, and the presence of adequate infrastructure and basic facilities