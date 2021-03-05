Delhi sees fresh spike in Covid-19 infections, reports over 300 new cases

Delhi on Friday reported 312 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and three related deaths in the past 24 hours taking the Capital’s infection tally to 640,494 and fatalities to 10,918. Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time since February on Friday. Previously, the city had reported the maximum daily infections of 261 on Thursday. However, daily infections have been continuously on the rise in the national capital since February 24 with a slight dip recorded only on March 1 (197 cases) and March 2 (175 cases).

The national capital’s active caseload stands at 1,779 after witnessing a slight increase from 1,701 on Thursday. With the discharge of 312 patients, Delhi’s recoveries went up to 627,797 so far, according to a bulletin from the Delhi state health department.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare identified Delhi along with seven other states where the number of daily new cases have witnessed an increase.

The city on Friday conducted 59,122 Covid-19 tests comprising 36,119 RTPCT/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 23,003 Rapid Antigen Tests. With this, the Delhi government has tested 12,681,441 samples for the disease so far and the tests per million count stand at 667,444 tests, according to the health department. The cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and the total positive cases found, stands at 5.05 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.7 per cent, as per the latest data. Also, the city currently has 863 patients on home isolation and 591 containment zones.

Meanwhile, 499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi, of which 446,950 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and 52,820 have received the second dose as of 7am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.