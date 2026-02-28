Delhi sees its warmest, most polluted February in 3 years: Why is it unusually hot?

Air quality has also deteriorated. The average air quality index ( AQI ) for the month so far stands at 232 – the highest since it was 237 in 2023. In comparison, the February average AQI was 214 in 2025, 218 in 2024, 225 in 2022, 288 in 2021 and 241 in 2020.

New Delhi: It has been both the warmest and the most polluted February for Delhi in three years, with the absence of active western disturbances keeping conditions unusually warm. The average maximum temperature this month so far stands at 27 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 2.8 degrees above the long-period average (LPA) of 24.2°C for February. This is the highest the average maximum has been since February 2023, when it touched 28.2°C.

Experts attribute the spike in both temperature and pollution to a severe rainfall deficit. Delhi has recorded just 0.5mm of rain this month, far below the normal of 21.3mm, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Western disturbances affecting the Himalayan region have been weak, resulting in neither substantial snowfall in the mountains nor rainfall over the plains.

“We only saw patchy and isolated drizzle in Delhi on a couple of days. Though the maximum briefly dipped due to overcast skies, it did not lead to any significant cooling,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet. He added that the lack of rainfall also contributed to rising pollution levels. “If there is a decent spell of rain, pollutants settle due to the washout effect. We did not see this in February.”

An identical pattern was observed in February 2025, when the average maximum temperature stood at 26.7°C and rainfall was limited to 1.4mm. In contrast, February 2024 saw 32.5mm of rainfall, keeping the average maximum lower at 24.4°C and helping maintain relatively better air quality. In 2023, Delhi recorded zero rainfall and an average maximum of 28.2°C – the highest in 15 years.

Of the 27 days so far this month, maximum temperatures have remained above normal on 25 days, dipping below normal only on February 2 and 18 due to brief drizzle and cloud cover.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.9°C, six degrees above normal. Forecasts suggest further rise, potentially touching 33°C by March 3, 34°C on Holi (March 4) and possibly 35°C by March 5.

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said the last active western disturbance occurred on January 23, followed by a moderate one on January 28. “Since then, western disturbances have been fairly feeble, with no significant rain in the plains and limited snowfall in the mountains,” he said, adding that clear skies have led to a steady rise in temperatures.

The minimum temperature on Friday stood at 13.1°C, one degree above normal, with night temperatures expected to rise to 15-17°C by Holi.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category for a second consecutive day, with the 24-hour average AQI at 200 at 4pm on Friday.

Forecasts by the Union government’s Air Quality Early Warning System indicate AQI may briefly touch the “poor” category on Saturday before returning to “moderate” levels on Sunday and Monday.