Delhi sees spurt in single-day tally with 62 Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The national capital’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up again as 62 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 1,435,671, according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as four people succumbed to the viral disease pushing the death toll to 25,039. The 61 recoveries in the previous 24 hours added to the cumulative tally of 1,410,066. The active cases have come down to 566, which is a minor decline from 569 cases on Tuesday.

This is the first time in four days that the daily cases in Delhi went above 60. The city had seen 66 cases on July 16 while on Tuesday (July 20), the national capital saw 44 cases and five deaths.

The health bulletin showed on Wednesday that a total of 65,811 samples were tested for the Covid-19 disease in the previous 24 hours of which 42,187 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and the remaining 23,624 were rapid antigen tests.

The containment zones in Delhi have dropped to 403 while the number of patients under home isolation have also declined to 171.

A total of 9,439,797 eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated till now of which nearly 72,000 were vaccinated in the previous 24 hours.

The vaccination rate in Delhi has been witnessing instability since June 21, when the Centre took over the charge of purchasing and distributing vaccines to states and Union territories.

After seeing a major drop in inoculations for over two days, vaccination picked up pace on Tuesday. Doses were administered in 730 out of the total 1,374 vaccination centres, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, Delhi had more than 195,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and 67,880 doses of Serum Institute’s Covishield.

Meanwhile, over 415 million doses have been administered across the country of which 328,716,212 have received the first dose and the remaining 86,756,243 have received both doses.







