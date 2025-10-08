Delhi set to get three new industrial areas

The Delhi government has finalised plans to develop three new industrial areas in the capital -- at Kanjhawala, Ranikhera and Baprola, with a proposal to be tabled before the Cabinet soon, industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday. Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (PTI)

Spread across nearly 1,200 acres, the three sites are expected to create thousands of jobs and will focus on ‘frontier’ industries which focus on artificial intelligence, biotechnology and advanced robotics among others, he said. “This plan will be tabled before the next cabinet meeting, to seek approval,” he said. stating the government will also extend financial support to promote these sectors and execute the project through a public-private partnership model.

“We want Delhi to become a hub for future-ready industries,” he said, adding that the plan focuses on sustainable, high-tech development.

Department officials said the proposed industrial areas would differ from traditional factory clusters and be designed as mixed-use spaces to improve livability.

Delhi currently has 29 planned industrial estates and 25 non-conforming pockets spread across the city. A number of planned industrial areas under the jurisdiction of DSIIDC have a large number of vacant plots.

Officials said connectivity would be key, with the Delhi Metro and DTC to be roped in for efficient transport links. “A well-connected and livable environment helps attract talent and boosts productivity,” the official added.