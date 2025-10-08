Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi set to get three new industrial areas

    Spread across nearly 1,200 acres, the three sites are expected to create thousands of jobs and will focus on ‘frontier’ industries.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 5:48 AM IST
    By Jasjeev Gandhiok
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Delhi government has finalised plans to develop three new industrial areas in the capital -- at Kanjhawala, Ranikhera and Baprola, with a proposal to be tabled before the Cabinet soon, industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

    Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (PTI)
    Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (PTI)

    Spread across nearly 1,200 acres, the three sites are expected to create thousands of jobs and will focus on ‘frontier’ industries which focus on artificial intelligence, biotechnology and advanced robotics among others, he said. “This plan will be tabled before the next cabinet meeting, to seek approval,” he said. stating the government will also extend financial support to promote these sectors and execute the project through a public-private partnership model.

    “We want Delhi to become a hub for future-ready industries,” he said, adding that the plan focuses on sustainable, high-tech development.

    Department officials said the proposed industrial areas would differ from traditional factory clusters and be designed as mixed-use spaces to improve livability.

    Delhi currently has 29 planned industrial estates and 25 non-conforming pockets spread across the city. A number of planned industrial areas under the jurisdiction of DSIIDC have a large number of vacant plots.

    Officials said connectivity would be key, with the Delhi Metro and DTC to be roped in for efficient transport links. “A well-connected and livable environment helps attract talent and boosts productivity,” the official added.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Set To Get Three New Industrial Areas
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes