Delhi: Special cell audits malkhana, stores, weapons room after insider theft

Days after a head constable was arrested for stealing cash and jewellery from the Delhi Police Special Cell’s malkhana (store room) at Lodhi Road, the anti-terror unit has begun a full audit of its premises — including the malkhana, weapons room, and Police General Store. Officials are also reviewing audit records from the past year. (Getty Images)

Head constable Khursheed, second in command at the malkhana for over 18 months, was arrested late Saturday, hours after allegedly breaking in and fleeing with property worth crores. Police said he had been transferred to the northeast district on May 24, but used his familiarity with the Lodhi Road office and a duplicate key to commit the theft.

“We found over ₹80 lakh in cash and two boxes of gold jewellery missing. Initially, we believed he struck twice in the last 45 days, but now suspect more than three thefts. Some valuable case items are still unaccounted for, possibly used to settle debts,” said a senior officer at Delhi Police headquarters.

Special Cell officers are now auditing all high-value storage areas. “The general store holds drones, anti-riot gear, communication and protective equipment, laptops and more. If he could access the malkhana, other rooms may have been compromised,” the officer added. The weapons room, however, has shown no missing inventory so far.

Investigators said Khursheed made a duplicate malkhana key last year. He allegedly used it at least thrice. Though officially transferred, he was still able to enter the premises undetected early Saturday, as security guards were unaware of his move. “He entered around 3am and exited an hour later with a bag of cash and jewellery,” an officer said.

A formal inquiry has been launched against the malkhana in-charge, who was reportedly asleep during the theft. Senior officers, including ACPs and the DCP, have been asked to explain the lapses.

Officials are also reviewing audit records from the past year. “The earlier thefts went unnoticed — this too is part of the probe,” said a second officer.