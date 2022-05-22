Delhi: Subsidy to buy e-cycles likely to be available from next week

People of Delhi may be able to get up to ₹15,000 subsidy on e-cycles as the state government is going to release operational guidelines for subsidy payment next week, said officials in the know of the matter on Sunday.

In the second week of April, the government unveiled a major plan to promote the use of e-cycles in the Capital as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the city’s electric vehicle market and battle pollution. The subsidies will be given only to those, who are residents of Delhi.

The government announced the subsidy last month to promote the use of e-cycles but the operational guidelines to give subsidies to those eligible were awaited. “The operational guidelines for payment of subsidy on purchase of e-cycles will be released next week,” said an official in the know of the matter.

Delhi’s first 10,000 electric cycle buyers will each get purchase incentives of 25% (up to ₹5,500), while the first 1,000 will get an extra incentive of ₹2,000. The Delhi government will also provide purchase incentives of 33% of up to ₹15,000 per vehicle to the first 5,000 e-cargo cycles buyers to support the city’s food delivery and e-commerce executives, said the official.

E-cycles can be largely categorised as passenger or cargo cycles. They are powered by chargeable batteries and have battery-assisted pedalling. Passenger cycles can be used for exercise and outing, while the cargo cycles can be used by e-commerce executives for delivery of food and other products.

“The e-cycle/e-cargo-cycle as a vehicle segment has the potential to transform the entire two-wheeler electric vehicle ecosystem in the national capital because the e-cycles are extremely affordable as compared to electric scooters; the achievable speed through the integrated motor is suitable for short distance trips,” said another government official.

The starting price of passenger cycles range from ₹25,000- ₹28,000 while the cargo cycles cost anywhere between ₹42,0000 and ₹48,000. The passenger e-cycles can run over 25-39km in single charge while cargo cycles can run over 40-45km. The e-cycles can be charged at home with charging kits like mobile phones.

A Delhi government official said in mega cities, e-cycles gained a lot of popularity during Covid times as a lot of people used it for recreation or even for general commute. “Towards the lean curve of the Covid-19, the industry came up with cargo design. Presently, it is at a nascent stage but has a lot of potential,” said the official.

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) and chairperson of the state government’s Charging Infrastructure Working Group, said currently, only a very small section of people uses e-cycles, but the government wants to bring them to the mainstream, especially for those involved with deliveries.

The government is also working on the installation of charging stations. Delhi has added nearly 500 charging points to its arsenal since December last year, taking the count to 825, among the country’s highest.

Amit Bhatt, managing director (India), International Council on Clean Transportation, said according to the 2011 census, bicycles and two-wheelers are the most significant commute mode to work. “Electrically assisted bicycles can emerge as a sustainable mode of transport for the future as it makes pedalling a lot easier, thereby increasing its coverage and usage. With the right policy and support, e-bikes can transform the transport profile in our cities,” said Bhatt.

