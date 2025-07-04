Delhi suffers summer-like day as humidity ramps up real-feel temp to around 49°C

The Capital suffered a sweltering day on Thursday, recording a “real feel” temperature of 48.9 degrees Celsius (°C) at 2.30pm and a peak wet-bulb temperature of 29.57°C, recorded at 5.30pm. While the maximum temperature on the day was 36.9°C, a degree below normal, high humidity—between 59% and 89%—made it an uncomfortable day for the city, belying the onset of monsoon. While the maximum temperature on the day was 36.9°C, a degree below normal, high humidity—between 59% and 89%—made it an uncomfortable day for the city, belying the onset of monsoon. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

To be sure, a wet-bulb reading above 32°C or high can significantly impair the human body’s ability to cool itself, while 35°C is considered the theoretical limit for survival.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar weather conditions to persist on Friday, predicting increasing rain activity from Saturday. A yellow alert for light to moderate showers is in place for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature was at 27.7°C, which was around normal. It is likely to be between 26°C and 28°C on Friday, and dip by 1 to 2°C on Saturday, according to the IMD forecast.

According to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, only “trace” rainfall was recorded at the Lodhi Road and Palam weather stations between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Delhi’s base weather station at Safdarjung recorded no rainfall.

IMD declared the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 29, two days after its normal date. In the 24 hours since the onset, 14mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory. However, since then, the trough first moved north of Delhi and is currently to the south of the Capital. So far, in July, Delhi has only logged 3.8mm of rainfall in the first three days of the month. The normal monthly rainfall in July is 209.7mm.

IMD said the monsoon trough was passing through Bikaner, Sheopur, Khajuraho, Daltonganj, Digha and thence east southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Meteorology, said that while the trough was away from Delhi, it is expected to move northwards from Saturday. “From Saturday, rain activity should pick up marginally in the region,” he said.

Ashwary Tiwari, who runs the weather forecasting page IndiaMetSky on X, also predicted an increase in rain activity over the weekend. “While it may not be widespread, we can see an increase in rain activity over Delhi-NCR between July 5 and 9. Some parts may see intense showers too,” he said.

While the IMD issued a yellow alert for Saturday, there is no colour-coded alert in place for Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. However, very light to light rainfall is likely, it said.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, continued to remain in the “satisfactory” category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin for an eighth consecutive day. The average AQI on Thursday was 72, an improvement from an AQI of 83, recorded a day prior.

The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS), which is a forecasting body under the Union ministry of earth sciences, said in its daily bulletin that the air quality is expected to remain in the “satisfactory” category until July 6.