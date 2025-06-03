Delhi: Talkatora indoor stadium set for 1.84 crore overhaul

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to begin a comprehensive revamp of the Talkatora Indoor Stadium — the capital’s oldest indoor sporting venue — including replacement of seating and upgradation of audio-visual systems under a ₹1.84 crore project, officials said. The stadium during the Commonwealth Games. (HT Archive)

Constructed in 1974 and last refurbished ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the fully air-conditioned facility will undergo phased redevelopment over four months, NDMC officials confirmed on Monday.

A senior NDMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The bids for executing improvements to the Talkatora Indoor Stadium were invited on May 30, and the process is expected to be completed by June 10.” The redevelopment includes replacing around 3,000 existing chair units, of which 2,700 will be installed in the seating area.

According to NDMC’s project report, the new arrangement will include “floor-mounted tip-up seats” with shared armrests. “The upgrade work will ensure that visitors get a comfortable experience while attending events. We have also mandated a five-year warranty to ensure upkeep of the sitting area,” the official added.

The project will also involve demolishing the existing cement-concrete base and laying 2,000 sq. metres of new heavy-duty PVC flooring. The official noted that “upgradation of the light and sound system is also on cards.”

Located near the President’s Estate, the stadium currently accommodates 2,700 spectators and is a popular venue for political and social gatherings, cultural events, conferences, and sports functions. Its name is derived from the adjacent Mughal-era Talkatora Garden, once home to a mediaeval reservoir that collected water from the South-Central Ridge streams.

The stadium is offered for booking under three categories: Category A for tournaments and sports events; Category B for school events and annual functions; and Category C for commercial programmes like exhibitions, fashion shows, and religious or political functions, officials said.

Separately, NDMC on Sunday announced plans to construct a 27-metre-tall clock tower near the Talkatora roundabout, at the intersection of Mandir Marg and Talkatora Road, under a ₹1.3 crore project. Officials said the clock tower will feature a two-metre diameter clock and will be built with an octagonal RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) design, finished with clay bricks and ornamental detailing. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025, officials added.