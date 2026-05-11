Delhi teachers flag overlap in Census duty and remedial classes

New Delhi In a letter to education minister Ashish Sood, the Delhi Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA) has pushed back on the assignment of remedial classes and census duties simultaneously to regular as well as guest teachers, saying that the overlap could make it difficult for them to carry out both responsibilities effectively. A government school principal said that the overlap between teaching duties and census work would last for only about a week, and therefore the situation could be managed (Photo for representation)

On May 8, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced that remedial classes will be conducted between May 11 and May 23 for classes 9, 10 and 12. Additionally, regular, as well as guest, teachers are required to carry out duties as census enumerators from May 16.

“It would be technically feasible for both regular teachers as well as guest teachers to simultaneously perform duties relating to remedial classes and census operations. It is humbly requested that the schedule of remedial classes may kindly be restricted up to May 16 so that teachers engaged in census duty are able to discharge their statutory responsibilities smoothly and effectively without administration conflict or operational difficulty,” said the letter dated May 9 and signed by GSTA general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav. HT has seen the letter.

An education department official on condition of anonymity said, in cases where duties overlap, school heads have the authority to assess the situation and make decisions accordingly. “The remedial classes are important for learning and the order dated May 8 gives flexibility to principals to decide as per feasibility,” said the official.

Speaking to HT, a government school teacher asking not to be named said that two very different kinds of work are expected from them on the same day. “We discussed the issue with the principal, as both assignments require our physical presence, making it difficult to mark attendance for both from different locations. If we are present at one, the other will mark us late. The principal suggested that we conduct remedial classes until 10:30am and then leave for the door-to-door census work. While the arrangement may sound manageable, it would significantly increase our working hours,” said the teacher.

A government school principal said that the overlap between teaching duties and census work would last for only about a week, and therefore the situation could be managed.

“No one will visit households for the census early in the morning; the work usually begins around 10 am, while the remedial classes will conclude by 10:30am. So, there will be some difficulty, but it is manageable,” said the principal.