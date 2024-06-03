Delhi: Temperature reaches 44.7 degrees C; IMD issues orange alert

After a slight drop, temperatures in the capital rose again, reaching 44.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, five degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office predicts partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions in many areas. (AFP)

On Sunday, the city had a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius and was on yellow alert, as per the IMD bulletin.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In Delhi, other weather stations too recorded high temperatures: Najafgarh and Narela at 46.9 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 45.1 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 44.9 degrees Celsius, and Palam at 44.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD issued an orange alert for the capital for Tuesday.

On Monday, the relative humidity ranged between 20 per cent and 39 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to be 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be 31 degrees Celsius.

The weather office predicts partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions in many areas. There might be a thunderstorm or dust storm with light rain and strong winds at 25 to 35 km/h on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection of several night shelters on Monday to check arrangements due to the intense heat. He told officials to improve facilities to handle the heatwave affecting the city.

On social media, Bharadwaj said he found that the shelters had air coolers and cold water dispensers. He instructed DUSEB CEO Manish Kumar Gupta to ensure these facilities are available at all night shelters.

Due to the heatwave conditions, the government has decided to keep all Anganwadi centres closed until June 30.

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote in a post on X, "Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi, it has been decided that all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024."

Nearly 25,000 people experienced possible heat strokes, and 56 died due to heatwaves across India from March to May, according to local media citing government data. May was especially severe, with temperatures in Delhi and neighbouring Rajasthan reaching 50 degrees Celsius.