Delhi temperatures likely to fluctuate a bit; AQI moderate

Delhi is likely to see a dust storm or thunderstorm on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be at 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 18.5°C, three notches below normal, and the maximum temperature was 37.8°C -- one degree above normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 193. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 187, which is in the higher end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

On Monday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. PM10 (dust) remains the prominent lead pollutant. Dust emission is likely to increase in the desert regions of Rajasthan and transported towards Delhi region. AQI is forecasted to deteriorate and slip to the poor category for the next two days.”