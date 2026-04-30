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    Delhi: Three children drown in pond at Dwarka golf course

    So far, no missing complaints matching the description of the deceased have been reported in the area

    Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:59 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Three children drowned in a pond at a golf course in Dwarka’s Sector 24 area on Thursday morning, police said.

    The children’s clothes were found on the bank, indicating that they must have entered the pond to bathe. (Representative file photo)
    The children’s clothes were found on the bank, indicating that they must have entered the pond to bathe. (Representative file photo)

    The deceased, aged between eight and 10 years, haven’t been identified yet, said the police, adding that teams have been sent to nearby areas to question locals.

    According to police, a call about the incident was received at 7:07am at Dwarka sector 23 police station.

    DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said, “We received a call from a local saying three children had drowned in a pond at Sector 24 Golf Course. Upon receiving the call, the SHO, along with the staff, immediately reached the location. All other agencies were also informed immediately. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the three children, aged around 8 to 10 years, were found submerged in the pond.”

    Also Read: Teen drowns in dam near Karjat during college trip

    Police said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and locals were called to help recover the bodies. With the help of DFS, all three bodies were fished out, said the police.

    “Their clothes were found outside the pond. It is suspected that the children had gone there to bathe and accidentally drowned. The identification of children is in process. Till now, no missing information or complaint has been found. Further investigation is underway” added the DCP.

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