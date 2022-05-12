Delhi to build two campuses of Ambedkar varsity to create 26,000 more seats

The Delhi government will build two new campuses of Ambedkar University to create about 26,000 more seats for those pursuing higher education.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said the two new campuses will come up in Rohini and Dheerpur at a total cost of ₹2,306.58 crore.

“Every year, more than 250,000 students clear Class 12 and apply to various universities. But not everyone gets admitted to prominent universities despite having talent and capability. To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the Delhi government has given its approval to build two new campuses of Ambedkar university,” he said.

The university’s present sanctioned strength of students is more than 4,000 and, after the creation of the two new campuses at Dheerpur and Rohini, it will increase to 30,000 seats.

Sisodia said the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment for learning, collective engagement, spaces for self growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusiveness. “Along with the infrastructure, the university will launch a host of new innovative courses and programmes,” he said.

The Ambedkar University campus in Rohini will be built at the cost of ₹1,107.56 crore, over an area of 164,130 square metres, and will accommodate over 10,000 students.

The campus in Dheerpur will be built at the cost of ₹1,199.02 crore, over an area of 200,759 square metres, and will accommodate over 16,000 students.

The campuses will have multi-storey academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centres, convention blocks, MLCP, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheatres, guest houses, and separate hostels for male and female students. Residential units will also be constructed on both campuses to accommodate the staff and faculty.

“The new campuses will be state-of-the-art energy efficient centre, having water conservation measures, eco-friendly pedestrian facilities and space for community living. It will be self sustainable, net zero energy campus, with GRIHA (green rating for integrated habitat assessment) five-star accreditation. The campus will have facilities such as an auditorium, convention centre, research centre, seminar and conference facilities, library, cafeterias, students centre, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, guest houses, health centre, display and performance areas, convenience/utility centre and crèche facility,” the government said in a statement.