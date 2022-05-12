Delhi to build two campuses of Ambedkar varsity to create 26,000 more seats
The Delhi government will build two new campuses of Ambedkar University to create about 26,000 more seats for those pursuing higher education.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said the two new campuses will come up in Rohini and Dheerpur at a total cost of ₹2,306.58 crore.
“Every year, more than 250,000 students clear Class 12 and apply to various universities. But not everyone gets admitted to prominent universities despite having talent and capability. To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the Delhi government has given its approval to build two new campuses of Ambedkar university,” he said.
The university’s present sanctioned strength of students is more than 4,000 and, after the creation of the two new campuses at Dheerpur and Rohini, it will increase to 30,000 seats.
Sisodia said the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment for learning, collective engagement, spaces for self growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusiveness. “Along with the infrastructure, the university will launch a host of new innovative courses and programmes,” he said.
The Ambedkar University campus in Rohini will be built at the cost of ₹1,107.56 crore, over an area of 164,130 square metres, and will accommodate over 10,000 students.
The campus in Dheerpur will be built at the cost of ₹1,199.02 crore, over an area of 200,759 square metres, and will accommodate over 16,000 students.
The campuses will have multi-storey academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centres, convention blocks, MLCP, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheatres, guest houses, and separate hostels for male and female students. Residential units will also be constructed on both campuses to accommodate the staff and faculty.
“The new campuses will be state-of-the-art energy efficient centre, having water conservation measures, eco-friendly pedestrian facilities and space for community living. It will be self sustainable, net zero energy campus, with GRIHA (green rating for integrated habitat assessment) five-star accreditation. The campus will have facilities such as an auditorium, convention centre, research centre, seminar and conference facilities, library, cafeterias, students centre, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, guest houses, health centre, display and performance areas, convenience/utility centre and crèche facility,” the government said in a statement.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
-
PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University died under mysterious circumstances at Sumit's rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kotkapura, 31, Sumit Kumar. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months. Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
-
IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath's purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government. Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them. “As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.
-
Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar. Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur.
-
Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting. The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
