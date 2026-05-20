To provide relief to construction workers battling extreme summer temperatures and heatwave conditions, the Delhi government has decided to distribute special “summer kits” to more than 100,000 registered construction workers across the capital, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi to distribute heat relief kits to over 100k construction workers

The initiative will be implemented through the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and is aimed at helping labourers at construction sites cope with high temperatures during the summer months.

According to officials, the government will spend more than ₹18 crore on the scheme. The summer kits will contain nine items intended to protect workers from dehydration and heat-related illnesses. These include a one-kilogram packet of sattu (ground pulses), 30 packets of ORS, 250 grams of glucose, a cotton towel, a sun-protection cap, a utility bag, a one-litre steel water bottle, 250 ml of sharbat or syrup concentrate, and heat rash powder.

“The kit is aimed at providing immediate relief and essential hydration support to registered construction workers during the ongoing summer season,” a senior government official said, adding that the distribution process would begin shortly.

Officials said construction workers in Delhi routinely work in harsh weather conditions for long hours during peak summer. The government had earlier also revised working hours at construction sites and increased afternoon break periods to four hours to reduce exposure to extreme heat.

The government is expected to hire a private agency to distribute the kits at construction sites. Authorities added that if the number of registered construction workers increases during the rollout of the scheme, additional workers will also be covered under the programme.