Delhi to install 100 air raid sirens, despite ceasefire

Even as tensions between India and Pakistan appeared to ease on Saturday evening, two senior Delhi government officials told HT that plans to install 100 air raid sirens across the Capital will go ahead “as a precautionary measure”, with the infrastructure aimed at long-term readiness. An air raid siren installed on the PWD building at ITO in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The Delhi government has directed that sirens be mounted at heights no greater than 6 metres, following sound clarity issues observed during Friday’s test of the first device atop the PWD headquarters at ITO. Authorities said the siren’s 120-decibel sound wasn’t clearly audible in distant areas, prompting a revision in installation guidelines.

District authorities have now been tasked with identifying locations compliant with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) norms. “Sirens must be placed between 4.5 and 6 metres from ground level, away from tall structures and with open clearance,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

The Directorate of Civil Defence confirmed that the tested siren’s performance prompted immediate recalibration of deployment plans. “We’ve decided to follow NDMA guidelines strictly to ensure effectiveness,” an official said.

Each of Delhi’s 11 districts will receive around 10 sirens under the plan. Officials added that previously selected sites may be reviewed or revised to meet acoustic and structural standards.