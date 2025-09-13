Delhi to launch ‘Thank You Modiji’ blood donation drive on Sept 17

The Delhi government on Friday announced that birthday celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off on September 17 with a massive blood donation drive at India Gate and Kartavya Path under the banner “Thank You Modiji”. The event is called ‘Thank You Modiji’ to acknowledge the Centre’s support for Delhi’s development through financial aid, policy interventions, and previously underutilized schemes, said chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Representational image)

The day’s events will also feature an exhibition of Centre-funded projects in Delhi and a Seva Sankalp walk along Kartavya Path. In the evening, Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate several health-related initiatives at Thyagraj Stadium.

“At any single event in Delhi, a maximum of 350 units of blood has been collected so far. This time, we aim to collect a record 1,000 units. We hope the people of Delhi turn up in large numbers,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Preparations for the 10-day event, running from September 17 to October 2, have been extensive, with over 75 projects scheduled for launch. “The event is called ‘Thank You Modiji’ to acknowledge the Centre’s support for Delhi’s development through financial aid, policy interventions, and previously underutilized schemes. All projects will be displayed for public viewing,” Gupta added.

Key projects to be inaugurated include new hospital blocks, maternal and child care units, and OPDs at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Acharya Shri Bhikshu Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, and Shri Dada Dev Matru and Shishu Chikitsalaya. Other highlights include 150 dialysis machines, 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, hostels for visually impaired college girls, and senior citizen homes.

The government will also lay foundation stones for infrastructure projects such as FOBs, automated multilevel car parks, CM Shri schools, biogas plants, and a ₹65-crore grid station near Mandoli Jail benefiting 38,000 residents. Other initiatives include the organ transplant awareness portal, route rationalization with 100 more DEVI buses, flyovers, fire stations, drainage master plans, and the Yamuna Swachhata Abhiyan.