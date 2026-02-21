Delhi to procure MRI, CT scan machines for govt hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s health department is set to procure new diagnostic equipment, including 12 MRI machines, 20 CT scan machines, and 30 ultrasound machines, for installation in government-run hospitals across the capital, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said. Representative photo (Getty Images)

“To ensure that Delhi residents can access essential diagnostic services more easily and affordably, the government is preparing to procure these machines for its hospitals. The tender will be floated in the coming days,” the minister said.

Health department officials added that the procurement process will begin in the next few days, following which the machines will be installed, likely by March. The government will invite bids, and the contract will be awarded to the L1 (Lowest Tenderer) bidder, the company that quotes the lowest price, informed the official from the health department.

Last year, the government had announced that all 36 Delhi government hospitals would be equipped with radiological diagnostic facilities, including MRI and CT scan services, by March 2026 under a public-private partnership (PPP) model offering tests at subsidised rates.

Reiterating the commitment on Friday, Singh said all 36 hospitals would have MRI and CT scan services operational in the next few months, under the PPP model.

Earlier in October last year, HT in its report highlighted that there is a long waiting time for MRI and CT scan services at Delhi government hospitals. A ground report by HT found that some patients had been given MRI appointments for as late as 2028.

Currently, only three Delhi government hospitals, LNH, Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GB Pant), and Indira Gandhi Hospital, offer MRI and CT scan services. Officials at the latter two hospitals said waiting periods already range between three and six months and could increase further as patients diverted from LNH seek appointments there.